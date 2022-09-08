ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report

The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
CBS Baltimore

Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove "like a bat out of hell" after being shot

BALTIMORE -- A violent encounter unfolded in Baltimore County Saturday night where police say a woman stuck and dragged an off-duty police officer who was in uniform working a secondary job near the White Marsh Mall. After fleeing, police said the suspect rammed into cars, including a police cruiser, near Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale as police were attempting to make an arrest. That is when police said "at least one officer" opened fire and struck the woman. An eyewitness to the portion of the incident that unfolded in Rosedale spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and asked him not...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy