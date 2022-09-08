Read full article on original website
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
St. Croix Valley art fair season kicks off with Kinnickinnic River event
Annual event along the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls features 70+ juried artists, budding artists, a children’s art tent, live music and food. For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna.
New Little Free Library in St. Paul aims to confront racism with books about diverse communities
ST PAUL, Minn. — In February of 2021, the skyways of downtown Minneapolis were mostly empty on a cold weekday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Goodman was walking through them to get to a medical appointment. Empty because the winter of 2021 was still a time when downtown skyways were...
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular. Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt...
A 54-acre Optum-occupied campus in Minnesota is up for lease
A 54-acre campus in Minnesota partially occupied by UnitedHealth Group's Optum has been listed for lease, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Sept. 8. The Eden Prairie campus contains three buildings and was originally built for ADC Telecommunications. Optum leases 473,000 square feet of office space on the campus. The company also has another nearby office building available for sublease.
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized. But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
Black woman adds wellness center to the $1.1M building she bought to enrich her community
“The goal at ZaRah is to build a neighborhood oasis in health and wellness,” said Minnesota activist Kenya McKnight-Ahad. Kenya McKnight-Ahad is the founder of the Black Women’s Wealth Alliance, a Minneapolis group that aims to foster Black girl magic and build generational wealth. Since 2014, the organization has “served over 4,000 Black women, provided over $1,300,000 in small capacity grants and facilitated $780,000 in lending,” per the official BWWA website.
Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion Show
EDINA, Minn. — Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to raising money to support breast cancer causes is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion event will be held Thursday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Galleria shopping center in Edina.
Commissioner to businesses serving as crime hot spots: "Do something better"
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander's one-month anniversary on the job was perhaps the deadliest day he's seen so far. Gunmen shot nine people in the span of just five hours. Two of those people died, including a 16-year-old. On Friday, Alexander spoke with WCCO on the issue. "We have some serious issues in our community, particularly with young people and violence," he said. "I happened to be in the (Police) Homicide Department earlier today and let me tell you – those guys are all over it, but you know, the cases keep coming."On Friday morning, community activists rallied...
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
