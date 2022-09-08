MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander's one-month anniversary on the job was perhaps the deadliest day he's seen so far. Gunmen shot nine people in the span of just five hours. Two of those people died, including a 16-year-old. On Friday, Alexander spoke with WCCO on the issue. "We have some serious issues in our community, particularly with young people and violence," he said. "I happened to be in the (Police) Homicide Department earlier today and let me tell you – those guys are all over it, but you know, the cases keep coming."On Friday morning, community activists rallied...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO