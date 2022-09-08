Effective: 2022-09-10 18:24:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.

