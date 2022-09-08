ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD explains how it connected elected public official to stabbing death of investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a Wednesday news conference, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed video it said is Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles walking in the neighborhood of Las Vegas Review-Journal Investigative reporter Jeff German. They even said an altercation between them was recorded on video. Police said this happened Friday morning at 11:18.
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities: Pahrump landlord arrested in death of a tenant

PAHRUMP, Nev. — A Pahrump landlord accused of running over a tenant with a vehicle and dragging the victim on a road has been arrested, authorities said. Nye County Sheriff’s officials said 70-year-old William Stanley remains jailed without bail on suspicion of an open count of murder. It...
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
Fox5 KVVU

No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
Fox5 KVVU

Shortage of Las Vegas officials impacting youth sports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fall sports are well underway in the Las Vegas valley, but the same problem persists. It’s a challenge to field enough referees. As FOX5 has reported, the Southern Nevada Officials association is short close to 100 football officials compared to pre-pandemic times. The shortage...
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 to host ‘Monarch Night’ at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hosting “Monarch Night” at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The event, held on Sept. 15, is in celebration of the new FOX television show “Monarch”. The FOX5 promotions team will be at the event to hand out swag to fans....
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD: Expulsion rate in school district is 2x as high as target

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the CCSD Trustees’ bi-weekly meeting Thursday night, student discipline and district compliance with state law were main topics of discussion. As FOX5 has been reporting for more than a year now, the district has been out of compliance with state law. At the...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Aces fans asked to ‘paint the town red’ to show support during WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The matchup is set for the 2022 WNBA finals. The Las Vegas Aces will face the Connecticut Sun as they chase their first championship. Las Vegas went 2 and 1 against Connecticut during the regular season. The best-of-5 series at Michelob ULTRA Arena starts Sunday. The Aces have the chance to be the first professional sports team to bring home a championship to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-10/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Tropical Storm Kay’s outer bands did produce just a trace of rain Saturday, not the heavier downpours we were expecting. The cooler temperatures Saturday prevented the atmosphere from becoming unstable enough to deliver those heavier showers. For Sunday while there remains a shower and thunderstorm...
