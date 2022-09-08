Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping out on paying their bill. Robbin Forepaugh, the owner of Total Image Salon in Las Vegas, says people are leaving without paying. “It’s becoming a very big issue...
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD explains how it connected elected public official to stabbing death of investigative reporter
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a Wednesday news conference, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed video it said is Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles walking in the neighborhood of Las Vegas Review-Journal Investigative reporter Jeff German. They even said an altercation between them was recorded on video. Police said this happened Friday morning at 11:18.
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities: Pahrump landlord arrested in death of a tenant
PAHRUMP, Nev. — A Pahrump landlord accused of running over a tenant with a vehicle and dragging the victim on a road has been arrested, authorities said. Nye County Sheriff’s officials said 70-year-old William Stanley remains jailed without bail on suspicion of an open count of murder. It...
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn to avoid area in northeast valley due to uptick in violent crime
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a warning on Facebook Friday morning in which it urged residents to avoid an area in the northeast valley due to an uptick in crime. In the post, LVMPD’s Northeast Area Command urged residents to “avoid congregating and...
Fox5 KVVU
No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
Fox5 KVVU
Shortage of Las Vegas officials impacting youth sports
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fall sports are well underway in the Las Vegas valley, but the same problem persists. It’s a challenge to field enough referees. As FOX5 has reported, the Southern Nevada Officials association is short close to 100 football officials compared to pre-pandemic times. The shortage...
Fox5 KVVU
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is set to host auditions as the group gears up for its upcoming 30th season. According to a news release, the company is looking for “Las Vegas’ scariest actors and actresses to join the Freakling family.”. Freakling Bros. offers...
Fox5 KVVU
High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high-tech community farm is in the works in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, helping those who live in a “food desert” access fresh groceries and produce. The project, spanning 70,000 square feet and slated for James Gay Park between Harrison Avenue and...
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months. According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 to host ‘Monarch Night’ at Las Vegas Ballpark
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hosting “Monarch Night” at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The event, held on Sept. 15, is in celebration of the new FOX television show “Monarch”. The FOX5 promotions team will be at the event to hand out swag to fans....
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County issues air quality dust alert for Las Vegas Valley on Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust alert for the Las Vegas Valley on Friday due to elevated levels of dust from high winds. Officials advise that unhealthy levels of dust for sensitive groups of people are occurring in the valley.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD: Expulsion rate in school district is 2x as high as target
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the CCSD Trustees’ bi-weekly meeting Thursday night, student discipline and district compliance with state law were main topics of discussion. As FOX5 has been reporting for more than a year now, the district has been out of compliance with state law. At the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Aces fans asked to ‘paint the town red’ to show support during WNBA Finals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The matchup is set for the 2022 WNBA finals. The Las Vegas Aces will face the Connecticut Sun as they chase their first championship. Las Vegas went 2 and 1 against Connecticut during the regular season. The best-of-5 series at Michelob ULTRA Arena starts Sunday. The Aces have the chance to be the first professional sports team to bring home a championship to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-10/9/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Tropical Storm Kay’s outer bands did produce just a trace of rain Saturday, not the heavier downpours we were expecting. The cooler temperatures Saturday prevented the atmosphere from becoming unstable enough to deliver those heavier showers. For Sunday while there remains a shower and thunderstorm...
