LEAD — A new ordinance that prohibits parking trailers simply cleans up language in the city’s existing ordinance, Lead City Administrator John Wainman said Tuesday. Ordinance 79.07 addresses trailers that are not connected to a vehicle, and prohibits them from being parked in the public right of way or on city lots for longer than 24 hours. Wainman and Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said the ordinance cleans up language, and specifically addresses unattached trailers. The former ordinance did not make a distinction between attached and unattached trailers.

LEAD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO