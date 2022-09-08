Read full article on original website
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
Black Hills Pioneer
A problem ‘well’ managed
SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pooch pageant helps pets in need
RAPID CITY — The Central States Fair went to the dogs Aug. 20 to raise funds for Jake’s Fund, the Pennington County arm of Hobo’s Healing Heart – a non-profit organization providing funds for emergency medical care. Jake’s Fund was launched in December 2021 after Diana...
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
drgnews.com
72 year old killed in Saturday night accident north of Hill City
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the 72 year old man who died Saturday night (10:33pm MT, Sept. 3, 2022) in a motorcycle crash about 15 miles north of Hill City. Preliminary crash information indicates Paul Smith of Zumbrota, MN, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to replace aging banner poles
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead prohibits unattached trailer parking on public ROW
LEAD — A new ordinance that prohibits parking trailers simply cleans up language in the city’s existing ordinance, Lead City Administrator John Wainman said Tuesday. Ordinance 79.07 addresses trailers that are not connected to a vehicle, and prohibits them from being parked in the public right of way or on city lots for longer than 24 hours. Wainman and Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said the ordinance cleans up language, and specifically addresses unattached trailers. The former ordinance did not make a distinction between attached and unattached trailers.
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
KELOLAND TV
Hints of fall appear in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes. They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look. The first place you might want...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Xiyan Oka was last seen in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue around 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, green tinted jeans and sneakers.
newscenter1.tv
Football Roundup: Harrisburg shuts out No. 4 RC Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team is off to a great start. In fact, the Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Polls. But the Raiders hosted a tough...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish fish fry fixes up fellowship and fun
SPEARFISH – For more than three decades, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has been gathering the community together to show its appreciation for all of the support it receives throughout the year. And for the past five years, that gathering has centered around a good old-fashioned fish fry at Spearfish City Park.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU, The Indian University of North America of Crazy Horse Memorial complete first summer partnership
SPEARFISH — The first cohort of students to attend The Indian University of North America (IUNA) of Crazy Horse Memorial during the new partnership with Black Hills State University recently completed the annual summer program. The two summer semester undergraduate academic programs offered, 7TH GEN First-Year and 7TH GEN®...
KEVN
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
