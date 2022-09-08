Tonight's Forecast: Calm, mostly clear, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: High pressure remains in place over the Great Lakes region tonight, leading to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Patchy fog will develop overnight, leading into Friday morning. Sunshine will be on full-blast for Friday, along with high temperatures in the lower 80s. It will be an ideal evening for Friday night football! Temperatures climb even further on Saturday, reaching the middle 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. The next system to take aim on the region arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Low pressure brings widespread rain showers likely Sunday through Tuesday, where we could pick up a few possible inches of rainfall. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will be cooler. Many locations will struggle to hit the lower 70s early next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, cool and quiet. Patchy fog develops. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for stray showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

