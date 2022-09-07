ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
IGN

Captain America and Black Panther Team Up in Untitled Skydance Marvel Game

Amy Hennig is a legendary name in gaming; you’ve almost certainly played a game she’s worked on if you don’t already know the name “Amy Hennig.” Her work on Star Wars and Uncharted games does however keep expectations high for the next project by Amy Hennig. Star Wars game and video games fans in general have been waiting, and now we finally have more in our Amy Hennig interview!
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Fan favourite Marvel character returning in Ant-Man 3

A fan favourite character will be returning to the MCU in the upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It was revealed at the D23 2022 event that actor Randall Park will be reprising his role as Agent Jimmy Woo. Agent Jimmy Woo became a somewhat-unexpected fan favourite character...
MOVIES
IGN

Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’

So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond

The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
MOVIES
Video Games
Technology
Spider-Man
SONY
IGN

Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer

Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
MOVIES
IGN

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022

Checkout the reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, one of the two brand new Assassin's Creed games under the brand new AC: Infinity umbrella. This trailer unfortunately reveals nothing about the setting or main character. It does, however, hint towards an unusual direction for the series: the Assassin’s triangular logo, made of twigs and twine, was shown hanging from a tree branch, much like a witchcraft talisman.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Assassin's Creed Mirage Gets First Look At Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward event has just kicked off and the fans are at cloud 9. They have finally been graced with a first look for the highly anticipated Assassins Creed title. The next instalment to the Assassins Creed franchise was announced a couple of days ago and the players were informed that the name for this instalment has been set as Assassins Creed Mirage.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ director revealed at D23, and it’s a familiar MCU face

Marvel has announced the new director for the upcoming Fantastic Four film at the D23 Expo’s Marvel Studios panel. The film is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024. While Jon Watts, the director of the three MCU Spider-Man films, was attached to direct, he departed the project in April 2022. The new director has been announced, and it is none other than the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman. Shakman reportedly walked away from a Star Trek project earlier in the year to clear his schedule for Fantastic Four. He also directed many episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia — meaning people’s fan casting of that cast as the Fantastic Four, and Danny DeVito as the Thing, is that much closer to being realized.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Trailer

Firaxis's unique brand of turn based tactical strategy meets the Marvel Universe in Marvel Midnight Suns. Check out this gameplay trailer to get a first look at the tactical gameplay, along with some glimpses of the story where every choice will matter. Marvel's Midnight Suns will release on December 2, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Snap Release Date Revealed

As part of the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo 2022 today, Marvel Snap developers Nuverse, Second Dinner, and Marvel Entertainment have announced the release date for the upcoming digital collectible card game. More specifically, Marvel Snap is set to launch globally for mobile devices and PC on October 18th. The upcoming title was first revealed earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Brahmāstra: Part One does the Marvel superhero epic without Marvel

In its broad outlines, the new worldwide theatrical release Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has a number of attributes American viewers may associate with Indian blockbuster cinema: It has a vibrant color scheme, includes several splashy musical numbers, and runs fairly long, with a built-in space for an intermission. American theaters may skip that part, since 160-minute run times have become near-standard length for big-ticket American blockbusters. And a big-ticket American blockbuster is what Brahmāstra also resembles. Specifically, it recalls 2021’s Marvel epic Eternals, though it lacks the contemplative tone director Chloé Zhao attempted to bring to that film. Brahmāstra is sillier, chintzier, and unavoidably more fun.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel World of Heroes, a New AR Game From Niantic, Announced

Niantic is turning the Marvel Universe into reality, augmented reality that is, with the new mobile game World of Heroes coming in 2023. Niantic specializes in augmented reality games like Pokemon Go where players use their phones to interact with the real world. While gameplay details are sparse, it looks like players will be able to collect various Marvel superpowers like Doctor Strange's magic, Cyclops' laser eyes, and Thor's Mjolnir.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison

Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
MOVIES

