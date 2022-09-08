Read full article on original website
Pittsburg Pioneer Days
Pioneer Day Festival will begin on Saturday, September 10th, with the Little Miss Peach Queen Ball, followed by the Queen ‘s Pageant on Wednesday, September 14th; and, Community Leaders Luncheon on Thursday, September 15th. Friday, September 16th brings a Health Fair; community Hot Dog luncheon; Youth Art Exhibit and...
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 9, 2022
Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 8, 2022. Paris Police met with the victim of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 P.M. on September 8, 2022. The 74 year old victim reported that he had received a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company and was advised that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 9)
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)
Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 10, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 28, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Johnny Mack Courson and Rose Courson to Donna Lynn Jacobs; tract in the Henry McCauley survey. Shanon W. Morris to Myra Darlene Lummus; tract in the Juan Palvadore survey.
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 7, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Beltran,Daniel Alexander – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Black,William Vaughdre – CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Carr,Jasmine Denise – MTR Probation. Easley,Martha Sue – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL...
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released. Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.
Hopkins County Booking
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail. Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also...
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 8, 2022
BLACK, WILLIAM VAUGHDRE – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED); CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE (25 COUNTS) TINER, CHRISTOPHER ERIC – INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY. HOSKINS, MANDY SUE – DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200. PINA, KEITHAN LARRY – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; DEADLY CONDUCT. TONEY, JERRY...
One Shot At Party In Commerce
Hunt County deputies received a 911 call about a disturbance at a party in the 5800 block of Hwy 11 in Commerce where shots had been fired and one person had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was flown to a trauma center in undisclosed condition. At last report there not been arrest and the investigation is continuing.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 49-year-old Gemard Jerome Gholston for Bond Forfeiture for failure to register as a sex offender and Revocation of Probation for DWI. He’s in the Titus County Jail without bond.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals
In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
Durant officer fired after shooting at fleeing traffic violator
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A veteran Durant police officer has been terminated for firing warning shots while trying to catch a fleeing traffic violator. Police said Lt. Brandon Laxton attempted to pull over a gray pickup truck on July 21 after its driver made an illegal U-turn near the intersection of South 9th Avenue near the U.S. 70 West bypass.
