ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Comments / 1

Related
WNCY

GBPD Officers Involved in July Shooting Cleared to Return to Duty

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) –The three Green Bay Police Department officers placed on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting while trying to take a man into custody on Chapel View Road in July have returned to duty. Russell Lonas, 31, is charged with five charges:. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

2 men found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Chemical Leak Brings Emergency Response

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments’ pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menasha, WI
Menasha, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WNCY

Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy