WNCY
GBPD Officers Involved in July Shooting Cleared to Return to Duty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) –The three Green Bay Police Department officers placed on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting while trying to take a man into custody on Chapel View Road in July have returned to duty. Russell Lonas, 31, is charged with five charges:. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering...
whby.com
2 men found dead in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
WNCY
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
WNCY
Chemical Leak Brings Emergency Response
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments’ pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of...
WNCY
Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
dailydodge.com
$500K Bond Set For Homeless Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set $500,000 for a homeless Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting another person in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. Christopher Bell is facing numerous felony charges including Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping.
WNCY
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
