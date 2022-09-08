ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

WNCY

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
GREEN BAY, WI

