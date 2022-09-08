Read full article on original website
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
