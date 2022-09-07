Luka Modric enters the list of top Real Madrid players after his splendid goal against Celtic in the Champions League

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee
Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Luka Modric admits Real Madrid lost an 'important player' with the sale of £70m Casemiro to Manchester United... but he insists the European champions are 'well equipped' in midfield to cope without him
Luka Modric believes Real Madrid's strength in depth in midfield means they will not suffer following the sale of Casemiro this summer. Casemiro, 30, joined Manchester United in a £70million switch during the summer window to help them at a time when they had just turned around their early poor form.
ESPN
UCL Stats: Haaland's 25, Ronaldo's 0 and Lewandowski makes history
The UEFA Champions League is back, and how! Chelsea were stunned by Dinamo Zagreb, which was swiftly followed by the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Manchester City, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid picked up dominant wins, while Kylian Mbappe shone in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Juventus. Napoli stunned Liverpool...
Cristiano Ronaldo trolled with new James Bond nickname after Man Utd star’s disastrous start to season
MANCHESTER UNITED striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been dubbed as the new James Bond following his slow start to the season. The 37-year-old has featured in all seven of the club's matches so far, though he has been restricted to just two starts under new boss Erik Ten Hag. He has...
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash
Manchester United have been training ahead of their clash against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix confirms maturing process has occurred under Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid may have nearly half the budget of the big two, yet there will be no doubt that Diego Simeone’s side will be aiming to keep pace with Real Madrid and Barcelona. A large part of those aims will rest on the shoulders of Joao Felix, with many hoping that the Portuguese can show all of his talent this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘looked every one of his 37 years’ in Man Utd defeat to Real Sociedad, claims Steve Nicol
CRISTIANO RONALDO looked "every one of his 37 years" in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday night, according to ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol. The Portuguese superstar, 37, started for just the second time this season but was unable to get off the mark, making it a seven-game drought in front of goal.
Casemiro's Former Teammate Shares His Feelings On Manchester United Transfer
Manchester United new signing Casemiro's former teammate at Real Madrid opens up about the former's transfer to the club this summer
Yardbarker
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash
UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday. United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."
Yardbarker
Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup
Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
Yardbarker
Juventus open talks over a new deal for their versatile star
Danilo is one of Juventus’ finest players, and the Brazilian will get a contract extension at the club. The former Manchester City man is versatile, yet he is very effective and fills many roles at the club well. With him, Juve has a player that can cover in multiple...
Yardbarker
Allegri could ring the changes against Salernitana
Juventus will look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to PSG when they face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow. The Bianconeri have started this season in inconsistent form, and they would be keen to earn a win in that fixture. Their last two matches have been winless, and they...
