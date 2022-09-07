ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

'Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive': LaLiga president Javier Tebas hits out at the PSG superstar and Ligue 1 after the striker snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new £650,000-a-week deal with the French giants

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has taken a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after the French superstar rejected a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old had been widely expected to sign for the Spanish giants ahead of the 2022-23 season, but in May signed a £650,000-a-week contract extension with PSG to stay at the club until 2025.
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Go For 'Dream Signing' Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Liverpool's lack of investment in midfield has been worrying, to say the least, and the fanbase have let them know about it. Having been stubbornly not willing to go in for a midfielder throughout the transfer window The Reds were forced to make a loan move for Arthur Melo from Juventus on the last day due to injuries.
Daily Mail

The Europa League could offer Cristiano Ronaldo his only starts this season so there's no point sulking! Plus Maguire, Casemiro and Shaw all have points to prove to Erik ten Hag as Man United embark on another continental adventure

Erik ten Hag has quickly formed a clear picture of his most effective team at Manchester United. Four Premier League games have seen minimal changes to his team selection and have resulted in four consecutive wins after the Dutch coach made bold calls to drop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
Daily Mail

Raphinha reveals he turned down Chelsea after Brazil team-mate Neymar told him he 'won't regret' joining Barcelona… with the ex-Leeds forward admitting he couldn't turn down 'dream’ move to the Nou Camp

Barcelona's summer signing Raphinha has opened up on the reason behind his move to the Catalan giants. The Brazilian forward had no shortage of options, after another strong season at Leeds, but revealed that a conversation with his compatriot Neymar led him to choose Barca over Premier League giants Chelsea.
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad this evening looking to maintain their momentum under Erik ten Hag.After losing their opening two games, United have won four games in a row in the Premier League as they get their European season underway.Ten Hag has looked to have settled upon what looks close to first-choice team but could offer a first start to Casemiro, as well as recalls for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Spanish side Real Socieded are ninth in LaLiga with seven points from their first four games. Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows...
Yardbarker

Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way

Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
