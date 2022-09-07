Read full article on original website
Related
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive': LaLiga president Javier Tebas hits out at the PSG superstar and Ligue 1 after the striker snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new £650,000-a-week deal with the French giants
LaLiga President Javier Tebas has taken a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after the French superstar rejected a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old had been widely expected to sign for the Spanish giants ahead of the 2022-23 season, but in May signed a £650,000-a-week contract extension with PSG to stay at the club until 2025.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Antony Calls Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo The Best In The World
Manchester United winger Antony has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo, branding him the best player in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool 'Will' Go For 'Dream Signing' Jude Bellingham Next Summer
Liverpool's lack of investment in midfield has been worrying, to say the least, and the fanbase have let them know about it. Having been stubbornly not willing to go in for a midfielder throughout the transfer window The Reds were forced to make a loan move for Arthur Melo from Juventus on the last day due to injuries.
Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash
Manchester City legend David Silva helped his Real Sociedad side to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United yesterday in the Europa League.
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Europa League could offer Cristiano Ronaldo his only starts this season so there's no point sulking! Plus Maguire, Casemiro and Shaw all have points to prove to Erik ten Hag as Man United embark on another continental adventure
Erik ten Hag has quickly formed a clear picture of his most effective team at Manchester United. Four Premier League games have seen minimal changes to his team selection and have resulted in four consecutive wins after the Dutch coach made bold calls to drop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
Raphinha reveals he turned down Chelsea after Brazil team-mate Neymar told him he 'won't regret' joining Barcelona… with the ex-Leeds forward admitting he couldn't turn down 'dream’ move to the Nou Camp
Barcelona's summer signing Raphinha has opened up on the reason behind his move to the Catalan giants. The Brazilian forward had no shortage of options, after another strong season at Leeds, but revealed that a conversation with his compatriot Neymar led him to choose Barca over Premier League giants Chelsea.
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
FOX Sports
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad this evening looking to maintain their momentum under Erik ten Hag.After losing their opening two games, United have won four games in a row in the Premier League as they get their European season underway.Ten Hag has looked to have settled upon what looks close to first-choice team but could offer a first start to Casemiro, as well as recalls for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Spanish side Real Socieded are ninth in LaLiga with seven points from their first four games. Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows...
Yardbarker
Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way
Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
Manchester City Release Official Squad Photo
Manchester City have released their official squad photo ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Comments / 0