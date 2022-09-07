Read full article on original website
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Graeme McDowell suggests player vote on LIV golfers playing DP World Tour
McDowell is one of 15 players in action in the BMW PGA Championship who also competed on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in Boston last week, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found "hard to stomach". Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy sets sights on DP World Tour success and 'cool double' after FedExCup victory
McIlroy overturned a six-stroke deficit during the final round of the Tour Championship to pip world No 1 Scottie Scheffler to the $18million jackpot, seeing him become the first three-time winner in FedExCup history. The Northern Irishman currently sits top of the DP World Tour rankings - formerly known as...
Golf.com
LIV Golf timeline: How we arrived at pro golf’s civil war
To understand the state of men’s professional golf these days, a history lesson is necessary. Back in the early ’90s, many of the world’s best players were not American. They hailed from all over: Australia, England, Spain, South Africa. But the best stage in golf — the PGA Tour — was rooted in the States.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler named 2022 Player of the Year ahead of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith
Scheffler received 89 per cent of votes from PGA Tour members to claim the Jack Nicklaus Award and become the first player to win the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. The 26-year-old enjoyed four wins...
BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy. While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday: When is...
Golf.com
Justin Rose returns to Olympic gold medal-winning driver at 2022 BMW PGA
It’s only Friday but there has been a flurry of activity at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. First, we had Billy Horschel calling out LIV players and Ian Poulter wearing his LIV team logo, and then play was suspended Thursday with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. All of this before Rory McIloroy took a full swing from the rough that traveled a whole foot. As I said, busy week.
Fox News
Rory McIlroy says he doesn't have relationships with former Ryder Cup teammates who joined LIV
Rory McIlroy has not been afraid to speak his mind about those who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. But surely it hasn't been easy as some of them have played alongside McIlroy as European teammates in the Ryder Cup, an event the four-time major champion has been famously emotional over.
Frances Tiafoe out of US Davis Cup team after run at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006. Roddick was the last man from the country to win any Grand Slam tournament when he earned the trophy in New York three years before that.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
