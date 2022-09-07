ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

LIV Golf timeline: How we arrived at pro golf’s civil war

To understand the state of men’s professional golf these days, a history lesson is necessary. Back in the early ’90s, many of the world’s best players were not American. They hailed from all over: Australia, England, Spain, South Africa. But the best stage in golf — the PGA Tour — was rooted in the States.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
The Independent

BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy. While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday: When is...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Rose returns to Olympic gold medal-winning driver at 2022 BMW PGA

It’s only Friday but there has been a flurry of activity at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. First, we had Billy Horschel calling out LIV players and Ian Poulter wearing his LIV team logo, and then play was suspended Thursday with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. All of this before Rory McIloroy took a full swing from the rough that traveled a whole foot. As I said, busy week.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Frances Tiafoe out of US Davis Cup team after run at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006. Roddick was the last man from the country to win any Grand Slam tournament when he earned the trophy in New York three years before that.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other

GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy