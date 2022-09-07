“They should be given a handicap start”: Twitter does not think the International Team is ready to take on USA at the 2022 Presidents Cup

Read full article on original website
Related
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Gamespot
PGA Tour 2K23 Won't Cut LIV Golf Players, Even If They're Banned From The PGA
Professional golf is facing one of its most tumultuous times, with the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed upstart league LIV Golf squaring off in a battle that could shape the future of the sport. A number of high-profile and highly ranked PGA Tour players have jumped ship to join LIV Golf, but how will the off-the-course drama affect the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 and EA Sports PGA Tour?
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks
Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
‘Certain guys I can’t stand being here’ – Shane Lowry blasts ‘disruptive’ LIV pros at Wentworth
The friction continues to mount in the lead up to the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth Club. On Wednesday, Shane Lowry become the next golfer in an ever-growing list of PGA TOUR players to criticize the LIV golfers who are playing in the DP World Tour’s most important event.
Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week
The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed spotted wearing LIV Golf logo at Wentworth despite strict rules
Patrick Reed has defied the requests of the DP World Tour and worn the LIV Golf logo during a practice session ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. Reed, who has played in three of the four LIV Golf Invitationals so far, was spotted with the controversial logo on his shirt on the putting green at Wentworth.
Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth
Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner at Quail Hollow, jokes: I'm available for Internationals
VIRGINIA WATER, England – International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman conceded Tuesday that the process of narrowing his team down to a dozen players has been “pretty frustrating” as the defections to LIV Golf have mounted. Prior to Tuesday’s captain’s picks, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Non-LIV Golfers Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland lead the way at the BMW PGA Championship as golf rivals take to the course for the first time - before play is suspended following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Tommy Fleetwood marked his first round in almost two months with a near-perfect loop of Wentworth before play at the BMW PGA Championship was suspended out of respect for the Queen's passing. While flags on the grounds were lowered to half mast and Friday's play was scrapped, the DP World...
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter hits out at Golf Channel analyst in bizarre fashion over LIV logo controversy
Prior to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at historic Wentworth Club, DP World Tour commissioner Keith Pelley requested that LIV golfers refrain from wearing any “LIV Golf” gear out of respect for the DP World Tour players. The memo sent to players before the event stated that...
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour wasted no time taking away Cameron Smith's prime parking spot
Cameron Smith walked away with one of the biggest first-place checks in golf history when he won the Players Championship and the cool $3.6 million prize that comes with it earlier this year. But the Aussie also earned something that would cut down on how much actual walking he has to do at TPC Sawgrass.
BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014...
Golf.com
Davis Love III finalizes loaded U.S. Presidents Cup roster with six captain’s picks
Davis Love III didn’t veer too far off script when rounding out his 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup team on Wednesday. Love named six captain’s picks to complete his team of 12, selecting Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young and Kevin Kisner. Love’s picks consisted...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
Golf Digest
Golf Twitter grabbed its collective popcorn over this Billy Horschel-Ian Poulter interaction caught on fan video
To be clear, we do NOT know what Billy Horschel and Ian Poulter said to each other in the following video clip captured by someone at this week's BMW PGA Championship. They could have been catching up about the series finale of "Better Call Saul" (so good) or talking trash about their respective soccer teams (Horschel reps West Ham while Poulter is an Arsenal fan). So we don't want to speculate. HOWEVAH, we can provide a little context as to why they might have had more than your typical friendly chit-chat on Wednesday. Because, well, it certainly didn't look like your typical friendly chit-chat.
Comments / 0