Robert Lewandowski returns to his former club Bayern Munich on Tuesday, with FC Barcelona heading to Germany in the Champions League.A meeting between Group C’s top two - both won their opening game last week - should provide huge entertainment, though either side winning will also let Inter Milan get back in the hunt assuming they see off Viktoria Plzen.It’s not just free-scoring Lewandowski who will have eyes on him, but the entire rebuilt Barcelona team - and Sadio Mane in particular for Bayern, as the Pole’s effective replacement under Julian Nagelsmann.Bayern have been unable to find consistent results domestically...

UEFA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO