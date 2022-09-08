ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Joanne Clark
3d ago

When the California lottery first came out and people had to mold on it the selling point of it was that money would go to the school systems into the school. That never happened I don’t believe and they say that that will happen with this proposition and the homeless

summer92101
3d ago

NO on any BS Proposition put forth, unless it's a proposition to uphold laws to punish criminals instead of coddling them.

Lewis Edwards
3d ago

vote no on both. neither one is good for the state. both sponsored by crooked people.

Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
KCRA.com

California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Dodged Rolling Blackouts — And Criticism of Clean Energy Plans

The scorching 10-day heat wave that Southern California endured had one unexpected benefit — it proved that the state can successfully manage the transition to clean energy. Despite record demand for electricity, rolling blackouts were avoided thanks to careful management of supplies by the California Independent System Operator and sophisticated participation by residents.
The Associated Press

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
FOX40

Outdoor worker heat protections removed from bill days before record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Provisions in a California bill that would have given extra protections to outdoor workers when temperatures exceed 105 degrees were removed in the final round of revisions before. Two weeks later, the state experienced record temperatures prompting Cal/OSHA to conduct targeted inspections of employers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor industries. […]
Big Country News

State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban

The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
