Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death

The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Statins ‘rarely’ cause muscle pain in patients, find researchers

Only 1 in 15 reports of muscle pain or weakness by people taking statins can be attributed to the drugs, according to a new analysis of almost 155,000 patient records from statin trials. The study, published in The Lancet on 29 August 2022, aimed to give a definitive answer to...
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Is there a link between statins and dementia?

Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial

1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
Naproxen vs. Ibuprofen: Which Is Better for Arthritis?

Naproxen and ibuprofen belong to a class of drugs called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). They are better known by their brand names Aleve (naproxen) and Advil or Motrin (ibuprofen). Both work to inhibit chemicals that cause inflammation in the body due to arthritis. These two NSAIDs also have differences. For...
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk

Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA

Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
Symptoms of Prediabetes

Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report

Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
Flu Shots Tied to Lower Stroke Risk

Annual flu shots were tied to lower ischemic stroke risk, a case-control study in Spain showed. Older adults who received an influenza vaccine were 12% less likely to have an ischemic stroke versus people who weren't vaccinated (adjusted OR 0.88, 95% CI 0.84-0.92), according to Francisco Jose de Abajo, MD, MPH, PhD, of the University of Alcalá in Madrid, and colleagues.
What Is Steroid-Induced Diabetes?

Diabetes mellitus, also known simply as diabetes, is a serious medical condition that involves high blood sugar levels. Steroid-induced diabetes is just what it sounds like—diabetes brought on by taking steroid medications. These medications treat other medical conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, but can have side effects that interfere with how the body responds to insulin and regulates glucose. This can bring on diabetes or make diabetes worse in people who already have it.
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?

About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
