Texas State

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death

An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Insane Amount of Drugs Found Hidden at This Texas Border

This week officers blocked massive amounts of methamphetamine from making its way into Texas. Authorities at the Del Rio, Texas-Mexico border have just made their largest drug bust this week. A SECOND INSPECTION. On Monday, September 5, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer made its way onto the Del Rio International Bridge....
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six East Texas organizations that have impacted the lives of veterans were awarded grant funds today at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. The Texas Veterans Commission awarded organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. “This is our fifth year...
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
