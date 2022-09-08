Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
Texas man arrested for shaking, throwing 3-month-old child
A Texas man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That's why it's smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don't go to waste.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
State of Texas: ‘It’s not me,’ Beto O’Rourke taps volunteers to mobilize votes in race for governor
A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Beto O'Rourke behind Governor Greg Abbott.
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death
An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member. “It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said. Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As the state’s top law enforcement agency faces increased scrutiny over its role in the botched police response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May, agency director Steve McCraw told USA Today he wishes state troopers had seized control of the operation.
Texas Woman Murders Neighbor After Alleged Killing of Dog
On September 6th, 2022, an incident took place at 425 Whispering Avenue in Texas. According to our news partners at KWTX, Cynthia Ellen Ming, a 50 year old from Lacey Lakeview broke into her neighbor's home to attack Angie Melissa Moore for an incident that allegedly happened. The Affidavit's Details.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Insane Amount of Drugs Found Hidden at This Texas Border
This week officers blocked massive amounts of methamphetamine from making its way into Texas. Authorities at the Del Rio, Texas-Mexico border have just made their largest drug bust this week. A SECOND INSPECTION. On Monday, September 5, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer made its way onto the Del Rio International Bridge....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
KWTX
Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six East Texas organizations that have impacted the lives of veterans were awarded grant funds today at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. The Texas Veterans Commission awarded organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. “This is our fifth year...
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
Comments / 0