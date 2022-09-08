ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL - Week 1

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9Ppy_0hmdQfwW00

See a full schedule of all the games featuring former Cavaliers in the first week of the NFL season

The 103rd season of the National Football League officially kicks off this week and with it comes another season of opportunities for UVA football fans to watch their favorite former Wahoos play at the next level. Eight former Cavaliers made 53-man NFL rosters at the deadline last week, with another UVA alum, Brent Urban, re-signing with the Ravens since then to bring the number to nine active Hoos in the NFL at the start of the season.

Read on for a full schedule of all the games featuring former Virginia football players in action in the first week of the 2022 NFL season.

Eight former Cavaliers make NFL rosters (; 0:39)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Former UVA player: Rams QB Bryce Perkins
Date/Time: Thursday, September 8th at 8:20pm ET
Watch: NBC
Spread: Buffalo -2.5

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Former UVA players: Ravens OT Morgan Moses, Ravens DE Brent Urban, Jets CB Bryce Hall
Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 1pm ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: Baltimore -7.0

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Former UVA player: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 1pm ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: New Orleans -5.5

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Former UVA players: Colts S Rodney McLeod, Colts TE Jelani Woods
Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 1pm ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: Indianapolis -7.0

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Former UVA player: Chiefs S Juan Thornhill
Date/Time: Sunday, September 11th at 4:25pm ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: Kansas City -6.0

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Former UVA player: Seahawks FS Joey Blount
Date/Time: Monday, September 12th at 8:15pm ET
Watch: ESPN/ABC
Spread: Denver -6.5

Note : this list omits former UVA football players who are on injured reserve or the practice squad for an NFL team: DT Andrew Brown (Arizona Cardinals), WR Joe Reed (LA Chargers), LB Micah Kiser (Oakland Raiders), OG Chris Glaser (New York Jets), OT Eric Smith (New York Jets)

