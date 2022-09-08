Easton Town Council unanimously approves plastic bag ban

Related
Ocean City Today
Gov employee error at Ocean Pines plant proves costly
The Worcester County Commissioners approved a $540,000 intergovernmental grant for the Public Works Department on Tuesday to pay fees levied against the county by the state because of an Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant problem. In making the request, Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners the money will...
The Dispatch
Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant
SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
Ocean City Today
Sea Oaks Village in West Ocean City clears expansion hurdle
Developers of the Sea Oaks Village residential planned community cleared another hurdle toward entering Phase 2 of the project last week, after the Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday unanimously approved the site plan review. Ronnie Carpenter of Carpenter Engineering presented plans for the project, which call for 76 townhome...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
Boil water advisory lifted after no E. coli detected in City water system
Water is now safe to use in West Baltimore, after the latest tests of the City's water system showed no strains of E. Coli.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder honors teen in ceremony, addresses issues in her case
NyKayla Strawder's family and friends led a sage ceremony outside Baltimore City Hall Saturday to honor the teen and share issues they are dealing with after her death. The family of a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed by a 9-year-old wants their voices to be heard. "Enough is enough. I...
WBOC
Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span
KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Fari
Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert cancelled for Rehoboth Beach man
A Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach has been cancelled. Delaware State Police said Shellenberger has been located, and they offered no further information. An alert was issued Sept. 5 after police said attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger had been unsuccessful, and there is a concern...
foxbaltimore.com
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
