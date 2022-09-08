ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton Town Council unanimously approves plastic bag ban

By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
EASTON — The Easton Town Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that will ban most retail establishments in Easton from distributing single-use plastic bags to customers starting next April.

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

