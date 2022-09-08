ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Name Change Orders Have Area Tribes Hopeful

ONEIDA NATION (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It’s because the term “squaw” is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Alleged Anti-Government Group Includes Six Elected Leaders

MADISON, WI (WRN) – Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy