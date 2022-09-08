Read full article on original website
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
culturemap.com
Asia Society Texas presents JLF Houston
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At JLF Houston, internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers take part in a range of provocative panels and debates alongside Houston's best local writers on the thoughts and issues that resonate with our times.
culturemap.com
Improv Houston presents Jason Banks
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jason Banks is a stand-up comedian whose unique and refreshing style of comedy has helped him emerge as one of the top rising talents on the comedy scene. He has been featured on Tru TV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, Sirius Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. In addition, Jason is a member of Comedians on South High, a podcast recorded out of Columbus, Ohio with fellow comedians Bobbie Dodds, Kenny Mock, and Jared Blinsky.
culturemap.com
Houston Metropolitan Dance Center presents Fall ExtravaDance
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fall back into dance with an evening bursting with energy, music and the intoxicating spirit of dance. Bringing together an array of dance genres, music and movement, Houston Metropolitan Dance Center’s performance will inspire, enthuse, and entertain audiences. The evening will include special dance and music collaborations created specifically for Miller Outdoor Theatre.
culturemap.com
Archway Gallery presents Damon Thomas: "Found & Made" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Archway Gallery presents "Found & Made," featuring new sculptures by Damon Thomas. While Thomas is best-known for his figurative sculptures, there will...
culturemap.com
Garage Arts Project presents Bridges Collaboration Festival
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Garage Arts Project will present the second edition of Bridges Collaboration Festival. The event will feature four performances, each a commissioned, multidisciplinary collaboration between Texas-based artists. A social mixer will precede the show where the audience will get to meet with artists and other art-supporters in the community.
culturemap.com
Reeves Art + Design presents "5 Artist 5 Rooms"
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Reeves Art + Design presents their September show, titled "5 Artists 5 Rooms." In this group exhibition they will showcase the geometric minimalism of five Houston based artists who look to explore contemporary shape language through bold colors and design. From vibrant, imagined landscapes to explosions of hard-edge forms, this show examines the visual vocabulary that each artist has crafted for themselves.
culturemap.com
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Disney Junior Live tour comes to Houston with an all-new show: Costume Palooza. The audience will witness Disney Junior characters and some Marvel Superheroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more.
culturemap.com
Houston Ballet presents Peter Pan
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Choreographed by Trey McIntyre, this reinterpretation of Sir James M. Barrie’s classic tale is told through the eyes of a child, with spectacular flying sequences, swashbuckling sword fights, giant puppets, and, of course, a little pixie dust. Set to a soaring score by Sir Edward Elgar, arranged by Niel DePonte, with elaborate sets by Thomas Boyd and colorful, punk-fashion inspired costumes from Broadway great Jeanne Button, this magical ballet is sure to mesmerize audiences of all ages.
10 vivid and eye-catching Septmeber art events no Houstonian should miss
September brings a festival of art — a Fotofest that is — as the biannual celebration of the art of photography spreads across the city. Even galleries and museums not specifically a part of Fotofest have their art eye on photography. Beyond all the photo festivities, the month...
culturemap.com
Warehouse 72 presents Mijenta Tequila Dinner
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Warehouse 72 is hosting an exclusive five-course tequila dinner featuring pairings of the artisanal, small batch Mijenta Tequila made from the Highlands of Jalisco. Chef Jaime Salazar's menu will be paired with Mijenta’s bespoke distilled blanco and reposado tequilas.
culturemap.com
Houston Symphony presents Cirque de la Symphonie
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cirque de la Symphonie returns to perform with the Houston Symphony, presenting jaw-dropping feats by the world’s greatest aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, balancers, and jugglers paired with breathtaking music in this one-of-a-kind live concert event.
culturemap.com
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents Fall Craft Market
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will kick off a new series of seasonal craft markets. Participants can enjoy artist demonstrations, food, and music while they shop crafts and goods from a distinguished selection of local artists, makers, and vendors, including Hans Dottir (ceramics), Tak Tak Goods (glass), 6PM Candle Co (candles), Jessica Gutierrez Studios (ceramics), Wunderloaf (bread), Ceibo (hand bags), Squiggle & Dash (ceramics), Baby Cats of CA (clothing), and more.
culturemap.com
River Oaks District presents FotoFest Exhibit opening day
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. River Oaks District is partnering with contemporary arts organization FotoFest in the District’s latest art exhibition. The two-week-long presentation located next to Veronica Beard will feature a powerful collection of contemporary fine print photography from a bevy of acclaimed international artists; each piece in the exhibition is thoughtfully selected by FotoFest’s dedicated team, with special attention being paid to skill and cultural impact.
culturemap.com
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents A New Musical Era Begins: Brahms, Beethoven, and Schubert
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In his inaugural performances as FWSO Music Director, Robert Spano will bring Brahms’ lyric Variations on a Theme by Haydn and Schubert’s mysterious “Unfinished” symphony to life to kick off the season. Pianist Jorge Federico Osorio joins the orchestra as the featured soloist on Beethoven’s “Emperor” piano concerto (Piano Concerto No. 5).
