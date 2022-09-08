All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jason Banks is a stand-up comedian whose unique and refreshing style of comedy has helped him emerge as one of the top rising talents on the comedy scene. He has been featured on Tru TV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, Sirius Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. In addition, Jason is a member of Comedians on South High, a podcast recorded out of Columbus, Ohio with fellow comedians Bobbie Dodds, Kenny Mock, and Jared Blinsky.

