Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits the Franklin County Seahawks

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -The third Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from Franklin County. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If you...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some locations near the Big Bend coast have received as much as 8 to 10 inches of rain in the last three days based on Doppler radar estimates, and the viewing area will likely see more as the weekend ends. An elongated mid- to upper-level trough...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. We are still NOT in a First Alert Weather Day. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still likely this evening. While widespread...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tinashe expected to perform for FSU’s 2022 Homecoming Live

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Homecoming Fall 2022 Executive Council has announced music artist Tinashe as a performer for their event, Homecoming Live. The complete student ran event will also showcase student body talent. Tinashe is a multi-platinum certified R&B singer, writer, and dancer. On Friday, September...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday. Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road. The sandbags...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions

It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
BRUNSWICK, GA
douglasnow.com

Coffee JV handles Madison (Fla.) JV 41-0 in first meeting since 2007

A reunion of sorts at Jardine Stadium on Thursday turned into a one-sided affair when the Madison County Cowboys junior varsity came to town to play the Coffee Trojans junior varsity squad. The Trojans won 41-0. Coffee High head coach Mike Coe won five state championships at Madison County —...
DOUGLAS, GA
CBS Sports

LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash

A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

