City, law enforcement release game day tips ahead of FAMU football's home opener
The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Police Department have been preparing for a safe and enjoyable FAMU football game day experience.
Morning Pep Rally visits the Franklin County Seahawks
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -The third Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from Franklin County. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If you...
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some locations near the Big Bend coast have received as much as 8 to 10 inches of rain in the last three days based on Doppler radar estimates, and the viewing area will likely see more as the weekend ends. An elongated mid- to upper-level trough...
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. We are still NOT in a First Alert Weather Day. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still likely this evening. While widespread...
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
Florida High boys hoops gets state championship rings
The Florida High boys basketball team got their state championship rings on Friday.
Tinashe expected to perform for FSU’s 2022 Homecoming Live
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Homecoming Fall 2022 Executive Council has announced music artist Tinashe as a performer for their event, Homecoming Live. The complete student ran event will also showcase student body talent. Tinashe is a multi-platinum certified R&B singer, writer, and dancer. On Friday, September...
Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday. Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road. The sandbags...
Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions
It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
Coffee JV handles Madison (Fla.) JV 41-0 in first meeting since 2007
A reunion of sorts at Jardine Stadium on Thursday turned into a one-sided affair when the Madison County Cowboys junior varsity came to town to play the Coffee Trojans junior varsity squad. The Trojans won 41-0. Coffee High head coach Mike Coe won five state championships at Madison County —...
Albany State Coach Gabe Giardina Speaks on Huge Test Against Florida AM
Albany State Golden Rams head coach is focused on his team's first game against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash
A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
