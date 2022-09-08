ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Taiwan representative will attend Abe state funeral -foreign ministry

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIaRp_0hmdBUeG00

TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A representative from Taiwan will attend the state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, but the government is still discussing whom to send, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Abe, the longest-serving leader in modern Japan, was fatally shot at close range during a campaign rally on July 8.

Taiwan Vice President William Lai attended Abe's private funeral less than a week later in a personal capacity as a friend of his, though the trip still drew a diplomatic complaint from Beijing, which views the island as its own territory. read more

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said they had "already received notification from the Japanese side" about the state funeral on Sept. 27.

"Regarding the candidates for our personnel to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe, we are still discussing and planning it," she said.

Taiwan is in close contact with Japan and will make an announcement "in a timely manner after completing the relevant plans," Ou added, without elaborating.

Japan has not commented on its invitation to Taiwan to attend.

China has not announced who it will send, or if it will send anyone at all.

Speaking in Beijing when asked about Taiwan's participation, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Japan "should not give a stage for Taiwan independence forces to use the opportunity to play political games".

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is also going to the funeral, potentially giving whomever Taiwan sends a chance to interact with her. read more

In January, Harris and Lai had a brief conversation at the inauguration of the new Honduran president in Tegucigalpa, a rare encounter that was highly symbolic and provoked anger in Beijing. read more

Abe, killed at a campaign rally, was a popular figure in Taiwan for his support for the island, although Japan, like most countries, has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, not Taipei.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Baptista
Person
Mao Ning
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Japanese#Taiwanese#Taiwan Foreign Ministry#Chinese
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Business Insider

Japan built the biggest battleship ever during World War II, but it didn't last long against the US Navy

The Imperial Japanese Navy's Yamato, along with her sister ship Musashi, were the largest battleships ever constructed. Her nine 46cm (18.1-inch) Type 94 main guns employed were the largest ever mounted on a battle wagon, and as a result, she was the most powerfully armed battleship ever constructed. Displacing nearly 72,000 tonnes at full load, she was simply massive.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

585K+
Followers
353K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy