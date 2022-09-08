ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires

By Nouran Salahieh, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Viva Satire!
5d ago

Oil and Coal IndustryStooges agreed, that this is not evidence of Manmade Pollution accelerated Climate Change, it's just Summer!!

Reply(1)
9
buddywiser8
4d ago

Our planet is going to continue to change. There are so many contributing factors in play that are affecting it. Deforestation is a big one. Trees not only help provide oxygen but they keep the upper layers of soil intact. Take away too many trees and it begins a chain reaction to so many problems. Drought only makes it worse. We are heading towards a cataclysmic catastrophe and it's just a matter of time.

Reply(1)
4
no nicknames
5d ago

Recoded history isn’t very long. There have been rare hurricane landings in Southern California.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went half a million gallons over water budget during California’s extreme drought

Former basketball All-Star Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union have had a problem at their Los Angeles county home.Amid devastating drought in California, the celebrity couple have used a massive amount of water.The couple reportedly went 489,000 gallons over their allotted water budget in May — about three-quarters the size of an Olympic swimming pool.They then went 90,000 gallons over their allotted budget again in June, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.California has faced dry conditions for months on end, with more than 97 per cent of the state in “severe” or worse drought, according to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Sacramento, CA
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#California Wildfires#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Californians
BGR.com

These hideous little bugs are invading California and biting people’s feet

Reports of tiny and aggressive isopods have been surfacing in Southern California. The “mini-shark” isopods, known officially as Excirolana chiltoni, or water-line isopods, have reportedly been attacking the feet of beachgoers visiting Mission Bay. Citizens around the area say the tiny bug-like creatures swarmed their feet when they put them in the water, biting and latching onto them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
UCLA
Daily Mail

'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave

The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy