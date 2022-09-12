Read full article on original website
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media
There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'
A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown
The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait after Biden vows to defend island
US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday following weekend remarks from President Joe Biden that the US would defend Taiwan in the event it is attacked by China.
The United Nations' fundamental principles are under threat
The international order that the United Nations enshrined is splintering.
Danish queen tests positive after UK monarch's funeral
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the royal palace said Wednesday. In a statement, the royal household said that Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50...
Former UK Ambassador: Those skeptical about our new king will be disappointed
Former British Ambassador to the US Sir David Manning talks to Christiane Amanpour about attending the Queen’s funeral and what lies ahead for the UK.
Six reported killed as Iran protests spread over woman's death
Protests have spread across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini after the young woman was arrested by morality police, with a total of six demonstrators killed in a crackdown according to a rights group. The Norway-based Kurdish rights group Hengaw -- which had first reported those three deaths -- said Wednesday that two more protesters had been killed overnight.
Japanese man 'sets himself on fire' to protest Shinzo Abe's state funeral
A Japanese man in his 70s has been taken to hospital in Tokyo after setting himself on fire near the prime minister's office, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.
Chinese researchers clone an Arctic wolf in 'landmark' conservation project
Researchers in China have cloned a wild Arctic wolf -- and they're hoping the controversial genetic technology can now be used to help save other species under threat as the world edges toward an extinction crisis.
US in talks with India about rethinking reliance on Russian arms and energy
The United States is in "deep" talks with India over its reliance on Russian arms and energy, a US State Department official said Tuesday, in a development that could further isolate Moscow on the international stage.
Russian mercenaries bombard Bakhmut as Moscow searches for a win
In the ruins of an apartment block tarred with soot and clouded in dust amid constant shelling, a small group of Ukrainian soldiers are face to face with a new type of Russian enemy: mercenaries, some of whom may be convicts sent to the front line.
Traveling to China during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to China, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Video shows treacherous conditions smuggled migrants face
Human smuggling has grown into a billion-dollar multinational business in recent years as US sees jump in migrants from countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The smuggled migrants often face conditions so treacherous that this year’s migrant deaths have already exceeded last year’s record number. CNN’s Rosa Flores has more
Colombia's President slams 'addiction to irrational power' and calls to end war on drugs in fiery first UNGA speech
In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, recently elected Colombian president Gustavo Petro issued a fiery speech that recalled some of his campaign themes, slamming the war on drugs as a failure and accusing the global north of turning a blind eye to the destruction of the Amazon.
