Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Dashcam video captures moment when earthquake hit in China
Video shows the moment when an earthquake hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The 6.6-magnitude earthquake left dozens of people dead and injured. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown
DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown
The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History
Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Putin To Give A Million Rubles Each To All Women Who Give Birth To 10 Or More Children
Russian President Vladimir Putin has restored a Soviet-era award to encourage women to have more children, The Moscow Times reported. What Happened: The "Mother Heroine" award, established by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944, is aimed at saving the declining population of Russia as the country deals with heavy losses in the Ukraine war.
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Animal park worker gored to death by ‘world’s largest antelope’ while leading it back into stables
AN ANIMAL park worker has been gored to death by the world's largest antelope while leading it back into the stables. The vicious attack took place after closing hours at Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden on Sunday. The victim's distraught colleague, Richard Berglund, told media he saw the...
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
$500,000 disaster as worker accidentally fills up service station's diesel tank with 40,000 litres of the wrong fuel
A red-faced service station employee has left his workplace with a hefty damage bill by accidentally pouring tens of thousands of litres of fuel in the wrong tank. The bizarre blunder happened at Coles Express in Ringwood East in Melbourne last Thursday night when an staff member poured 40,000 litres of unleaded fuel into a diesel tank.
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
Death toll continues to rise following powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 66 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters...
