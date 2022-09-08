ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
The Independent

Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
CNN

CNN

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

