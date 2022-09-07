Read full article on original website
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Cortland Mayor: Significant delays in Clinton Avenue, Main Street projects
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on Clinton Avenue in Cortland was delayed this week by heavy rains, which caused a sinkhole. Mayor Scott Steve says they’ve seen other snags. It’s delayed completion of the project by a few weeks. The other big road construction project this year...
Trumansburg seeks to boost village’s walkability
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg officials are applying for a state grant. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU about the New York Forward program. The mayor says the grant would make Trumansburg even more friendly for walkers. If awarded the grant, Mayor Hart says it would connect about one third...
Village of Owego approves purchase of new dump truck
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new vehicle is headed to the Village of Owego. On Tuesday, officials voted in favor of buying a dump truck. It’ll cost no more than $96,000. Village officials approved purchasing a new police car in August. Elsewhere in Tioga County, solar panels are...
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Masks still required at licensed health facilities
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A COVID-19 protocol update from health officials. The Tompkins County Health Department is reminding all that masks are still required in licensed health facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. They’re also still required at the health department building and mental health building. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa wanted to clarify after Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate on public transportation yesterday.
Homer Athletics Hall of Fame to induct six former student-athletes
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Six former student-athletes in the Homer Central School District are going into the Homer Athletics Hall of Fame. Alfred White from the Class of 1990, Kimberly Dieroff from the Class of 2016, Carrie Klotz from the Class of 1998, Bori Tozser from the Class of 2011, Paul Belodoff, a teacher in the district and football and basketball coach, and Luke Siwula from the Class of 2004.
