hometownnewsnow.com
Joan Sylvia Rudnick
Joan Sylvia Rudnick, 84, of La Porte, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Northwest Health La Porte. Joan was born on December 31, 1937, to Elmer and Rose Lapczynski. On November 18, 1961, she married Robert Rudnick, who preceded her. Surviving are her children, Greg (Sharon) Rudnick and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Roof Sit Turns 20
(La Porte, IN) - Money is being raised in La Porte today for taking children Christmas shopping. The 20th annual Roof Sit is at State and Oregon streets. Dennis Siddall, a host of the Morning Mayhem show on 96.7 The Eagle, is broadcasting from the roof of the WCOE studios and asking people to donate to the cause.
hometownnewsnow.com
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
hometownnewsnow.com
Historic Veterans Exhibit at Museum
(La Porte, IN) - Thirty-nine military uniforms and related artifacts dating back to the Civil War are now displayed at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum. Uniforms from the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War, Korean War, and Desert Storm/Gulf War are displayed around the museum, along with various other artifacts from each war.
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Top Chesterton on Last Minute Kick
(LAPORTE, IN) - Jack Doty kicked a 17-yard field goal with 36.2 seconds left to give La Porte their first win of the season, 24-21 over Chesterton. The winning drive started with Slicers on their 18-yard line after Chesterton had tied the game 21-21 on a Garrett Lewis 7-yard run and Alex Drewes's extra point with 4:36 remaining in the 4th quarter. La Porte used 11 plays to move 81 yards to the Trojan's one-foot line, where they faced a 4th and goal. Coach Bob James sent the reliable Doty out for the winning field goal.
hometownnewsnow.com
State Announces Record Number of School Safety Grants
(Indianapolis, IN) - A record number of Indiana schools are receiving a record amount of money for school safety. Nearly $23 million has been approved by the Indiana Secured School Safety Board. The money will be allocated to 425 Hoosier schools for safety measures such as safety equipment, school resource officers, even firearms training for teachers and staff.
hometownnewsnow.com
Approval for Massive Battery Factory Delayed
(St. Joseph County, IN) - County approval for a proposed battery manufacturing facility near New Carlisle has been postponed. Ultium Cells, partnering with General Motors, hopes to build a 2-million-square-foot electric car battery plant on over 600 acres along State Road 2. The St. Joseph County Council was set to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident
(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drug Related Obstruction Case
(La Porte, IN) - A woman was allegedly caught with a dangerous illegal substance during a traffic stop in La Porte. Misty Lindsey, 39, of Knox, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, both level 6 felonies. According to court documents, she...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chesterton vs. LaPorte Online Stream
(LAPORTE, IN) - Chip Jones and Steve Mannering bring all the live coverage on tonight's LaPorte Slicers (0-3) football game against the Chesterton Trojans (1-2). The game begins at 7 PM. CHESTERTON PLAYERS TO WATCH:. QB Sebastian Boswell: 20-38, 278 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT. RB Garrett Lewis: 86 rushing...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mobile Voting Unit to be Deployed
(La Porte County, IN) - A mobile voting unit will be used to allow more LaPorte County residents to cast a ballot in the November 8 election. The LaPorte County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the procedures for using the van acquired with a grant last year for $67,000. The van will be used to register people to vote, fill out absentee voter applications, and early voting.
hometownnewsnow.com
County Clerk Speaks Out Against Move by Commissioners
(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens is speaking out against a recent move by county commissioners. At their regular meeting on September 7, Commissioners Sheila Matias and Rich Mrozinski were the deciding votes in a decision to assume control of a mobile voter registration bus. Their resolution was to establish a process for use of the mobile voter unit for promoting voter registration and applications for absentee voting and early voting, if needed.
