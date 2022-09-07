(LAPORTE, IN) - Jack Doty kicked a 17-yard field goal with 36.2 seconds left to give La Porte their first win of the season, 24-21 over Chesterton. The winning drive started with Slicers on their 18-yard line after Chesterton had tied the game 21-21 on a Garrett Lewis 7-yard run and Alex Drewes's extra point with 4:36 remaining in the 4th quarter. La Porte used 11 plays to move 81 yards to the Trojan's one-foot line, where they faced a 4th and goal. Coach Bob James sent the reliable Doty out for the winning field goal.

