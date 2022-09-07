Read full article on original website
Shiner cross country: Lady Comanches third at Moulton
Shiner cross-country teams ran at the Moulton meet on Saturday. The Lady Comanches varsity placed third with two runners in the top 10. The Lady Comanches came in third with 69 points. Riley Rainbosek was third in 13 minutes, 58 seconds and a pace of 6:59. Brinley Ramirez was ninth...
Yoakum volleyball: Yoakum sweeps Industrial in district opener
Jayana Phillips and Destiny Rios combined for 20 kills in Yoakum’s 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 win at Industrial to start district play. Addison Pekar had seven kills, two blocks; Macie Blakeney added 30 assists, seven digs, three kills; Deazia Rios had 14 digs, one assist; Destiny Rios also had 11 digs; Phillips got nine digs, one block, one assist; Leah Muenich had two aces, two digs; Olivia Fojt had 15 digs, two assists; Sam Adamek had three digs, one kill; Macie Williams totaled four kills, two aces, one dig, one block.
Shiner football: Rolling the dice
Comanches successfully convert risky two-point play to edge Poth 22-21 After Dalton Brooks scored a touchdown with just 10 seconds left to get Shiner within 21-20 of Poth pre-extra point, the Shiner coaches had a decision to make. Kick the extra point and likely force overtime or try the risky two-point conversion that would put the them ahead with just a few seconds left. The coaches gambled and it paid off. Quarterback Ryan Peterson pitched to Brooks on the…
Bill Lopez
Bill Lopez, 90, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born August 4, 1932 in Edna, Texas to the late Joe and Irene (Dreymala) Lopez. After High School, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Denver, CO. There he met Bonnie Jean Wyatt and married in 1951. Bill was sent to Korea with the rank of Sgt. After Korea he returned to Denver and was employed by the Air Force working as a firefighter. Later on, Bill was a sales representative for a major tire company, traveling throughout the western U.S. until 1969 when Bill & Bonnie moved the family to Edna. Bill went to work in the oilfield as a roughneck. Bill retired from Padre Drilling Company as Vice President of Operations after living for several years in Portland, Texas. Upon retirement, Bill & Bonnie relocated to their ranch in Yoakum where Bill became very active in the community.
Recalling 9/11 as the event marks its 21st anniversary
Twenty-one years ago, like many in the news business back then, what started as just another press day started getting squirrelly right around 8 that morning. When the the second plane hit the exactly same place, we started ripping up our pages and starting over. Ity was proof positive that your entire world change in the span of just 24 hours — still one of my all-time favorite movie quotes about reporters — The Paper, 1994 (directed by Ron Woward and starring Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Randy Quaid and Robert Duvall)...
