Bill Lopez, 90, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born August 4, 1932 in Edna, Texas to the late Joe and Irene (Dreymala) Lopez. After High School, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Denver, CO. There he met Bonnie Jean Wyatt and married in 1951. Bill was sent to Korea with the rank of Sgt. After Korea he returned to Denver and was employed by the Air Force working as a firefighter. Later on, Bill was a sales representative for a major tire company, traveling throughout the western U.S. until 1969 when Bill & Bonnie moved the family to Edna. Bill went to work in the oilfield as a roughneck. Bill retired from Padre Drilling Company as Vice President of Operations after living for several years in Portland, Texas. Upon retirement, Bill & Bonnie relocated to their ranch in Yoakum where Bill became very active in the community.

YOAKUM, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO