We Salute You: Michael Trembley
Please join us in saluting Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Trembley of Saratoga Springs. His service from 1989 to 2019 included combat tours in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has earned several accolades. Thank you for your service.
Bird banding now underway in Pine Bush
Friday marked the first day of bird banding. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission sets up nets to capture birds, checks every hour and then bands them before releasing them back out. The bands are used to identify the birds by giving them a unique number that is linked back...
Police chief Eric Hawkins greets students
Students at New Scotland elementary school were greeted by a special guest this morning. Albany police chief Eric Hawkins posted photos on twitter. He said he started off the morning by wishing our future leaders all the best in their upcoming school year. Chief Hawkins also stuck around for a...
Tugboat round up returns
The tugboat round up in Waterford continues Saturday. The popular, three day festival typically features about thirty tugs of all shapes and sizes, as well as other vessels and barges. Friday, meteorologist Neal Estano was out on the water, talking to one of the organizers about what people can expect...
Albany woman arrested for larceny
An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Ballston Spa vs Colonie
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week took us to Colonie as the Raiders played host to Ballston Spa. The Scotties are opening some eyes with a 2-0 start to the season after a dominating 43-0 win over Colonie Friday night. See highlights and post-game reaction.
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
Saratoga buglers serenade kids on first day at Spa Catholic
SARATOGA SPRINGS – It didn’t sound or look like the typical first day of school at Saratoga Central Catholic, and it’s not often that the 250 pound principal dresses up as a jockey, complete with an inflatable horse. Such is the case when the school is in the middle of Saratoga Springs, where horse racing is king.
Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack
The man accused in an attack in Albany last week pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday morning. Randell Mason is accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword at community connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. Romano is the same man who fired a shotgun, in Columbia High School...
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom
A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
New step dramatically reducing speeding in Albany, city reports
They’re called speed humps. Similar to the “speed bump,” they seem to be working in some Albany neighborhoods, forcing cars to slow down. The city says the speed humps are years in the making, after neighbors advocated for change. Neighbors on Mount Hope Drive say cars come...
‘Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival’ celebrates 20 years of live music
People were treated to the smooth sounds of jazz outside in Albany this weekend. The city’s 20th annual “Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival” took place Saturday, September 10. Five live acts took the stage at Jennings Landing and performed from noon until 8 in the evening. The event...
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
Delmar walk to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer
The Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is on Sunday. This year marks 19 years of the walk that brings hundreds of people together to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of all cancers. The walk is on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Elm...
Smiling faces help start Glens Falls School District’s new year
Glens Falls City Schools welcomed nearly 2,000 students back to the classroom on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 caught a bunch of smiling faces as the kids lined up outside the middle school, where they were greeted by Gunnar, the Adirondack Thunder mascot. Equity for all is a big focus in the...
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty to 2021 shooting
An Amsterdam woman is entering a guilty plea for a shooting that took place last year in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino pled guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted assault in the first-degree. Police say she entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, to commit...
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
