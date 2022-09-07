ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy.com

Frank Drake has passed away, but his equation for alien intelligence will live on

How many intelligent civilizations should there be in our galaxy right now? In 1961, the US astrophysicist Frank Drake, who passed away on September 2 at the age of 92, came up with an equation to estimate this. The Drake equation, dating from a stage in his career when he was “too naive to be nervous” (as he later put it), has become famous and bears his name.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World

An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
The Week

Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life

A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope image of Phantom Galaxy

The image, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, shows the grand design spiral's arms extending outwards from the middle of the image, with a lack of gas in the nuclear region providing a clear view of the nuclear star cluster at its center. Around 32 million light-years away from...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Sacramento

Potentially habitable "super-Earth" discovered 100 light-years away

An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in the solar system that are more massive than our planet but lighter than the ice giants, according to NASA. They are made by some combination of gas and rock and can get up to 10 times the size of Earth's mass. The findings, discovered with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and the University...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Finds Window Into Early Universe

Astronomers Find Spiraling Stars May Be Feeding Star Formation in a Nearby Stellar Nursery. Stars are the machines that sculpt the universe, yet researchers still don’t fully know how they form. Scientists turned to the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, to understand the frenzied “baby boom” of star birth that occurred early in the universe’s history. This nearby galaxy has a simpler chemical composition than the Milky Way, which makes it similar to the galaxies found in the younger universe, when heavier elements were less abundant. As a result, it can serve as a proxy for the early universe.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Look at these stunning new images taken by the world’s largest solar telescope

Astronomical observations allow us to see the Sun like never before, all without searing our eyes. The U.S. National Science Foundation released new images from the Inouye Solar Telescope to mark a year since its inauguration. They are the first close-up images the telescope has captured of the Sun's chromosphere, a layer of the star's atmosphere located beneath the corona.
ASTRONOMY

