Read full article on original website
Related
Astronomy.com
Frank Drake has passed away, but his equation for alien intelligence will live on
How many intelligent civilizations should there be in our galaxy right now? In 1961, the US astrophysicist Frank Drake, who passed away on September 2 at the age of 92, came up with an equation to estimate this. The Drake equation, dating from a stage in his career when he was “too naive to be nervous” (as he later put it), has become famous and bears his name.
The Moon Stole Something From Deep Inside Earth Eons Ago, and Scientists Can Prove It
Earth and its Moon are unique in the Solar System. Earth is the only planet with just one moon, and that Moon is pretty influential. In fact, without the Moon, life on Earth may not have emerged, some research suggests. Couple that with a size ratio unlike any other planet-moon...
Scientists say TOI-1452b, exoplanet 100 light years from Earth, may be covered with deep ocean
A team of researchers have discovered an exoplanet about 100 light years away from Earth in the Draco constellation, and they say the world appears to be covered in a deep ocean.
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
Fox News
NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope image of Phantom Galaxy
The image, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, shows the grand design spiral's arms extending outwards from the middle of the image, with a lack of gas in the nuclear region providing a clear view of the nuclear star cluster at its center. Around 32 million light-years away from...
Potentially habitable "super-Earth" discovered 100 light-years away
An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in the solar system that are more massive than our planet but lighter than the ice giants, according to NASA. They are made by some combination of gas and rock and can get up to 10 times the size of Earth's mass. The findings, discovered with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and the University...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
Terrestrial planets: are they really that similar to Earth?
There are four terrestrial planets in our solar system and billions of them outside our solar system. Terrestrial planets are made of rock and silicate around a metallic core. Earth is the largest terrestrial planet in our solar system. A terrestrial planet is a planet that is primarily made of...
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Mysterious rings in new James Webb Space Telescope image puzzle astronomers
The James Webb Space Telescope captured mysterious concentric rings around a distant star that astronomers are still working to explain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Rocky Super-Earths Discovered Around A Nearby Star, And One Could Be Habitable
A red dwarf star just 105 light-years away may be hosting at least one habitable world. In close orbit around the cool, dim star, scientists have found and confirmed two rocky exoplanets – one comfortably at a distance range to the star known as the habitable zone. Follow-up observations...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Finds Window Into Early Universe
Astronomers Find Spiraling Stars May Be Feeding Star Formation in a Nearby Stellar Nursery. Stars are the machines that sculpt the universe, yet researchers still don’t fully know how they form. Scientists turned to the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, to understand the frenzied “baby boom” of star birth that occurred early in the universe’s history. This nearby galaxy has a simpler chemical composition than the Milky Way, which makes it similar to the galaxies found in the younger universe, when heavier elements were less abundant. As a result, it can serve as a proxy for the early universe.
Smithonian
James Webb Space Telescope Snaps Spectacular New Photos of the Tarantula Nebula
Humans have been gazing up at the stars twinkling in the dark night sky for thousands of years. But despite the long history of pondering these bright celestial bodies, there’s still a lot astronomers don’t know about how and why stars form. A big reason why the star...
NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Cosmic 'Tarantula'
The Tarantula Nebula is a cradle of young stars in the galaxy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astronomers capture the most detailed image ever of a star formation zone in Orion's 'sword'
Astronomers using the W. M. Keck Observatory on Hawaiʻi Island captured the most detailed images ever taken of the region of space where the Orion constellation is constantly hit by ultraviolet (UV) radiation emanating from enormous but relatively young stars. The region, called a Photo-Dissociation Region (PDR), is found...
Violent mergers might be robbing galaxies of their star-birthing material
A reconstruction of a cosmic crime scene shows that violent galaxy mergers might strip galaxies of their star-forming gas, thereby halting stellar birth. Observations of a violent galactic merger that occurred between 6 and 7 billion years ago could help solve the mystery of how galaxies "die," or stop forming stars.
Mysterious region of the sun shines in new photo from world's largest solar telescope
The sun's lower atmosphere, the chromosphere, is usually drowned out by light from below it. The world's most powerful solar telescope has captured the first-ever detailed image of the sun's chromosphere, the layer of its atmosphere just above its surface. The newly released image of the chromosphere shows an area...
Look at these stunning new images taken by the world’s largest solar telescope
Astronomical observations allow us to see the Sun like never before, all without searing our eyes. The U.S. National Science Foundation released new images from the Inouye Solar Telescope to mark a year since its inauguration. They are the first close-up images the telescope has captured of the Sun's chromosphere, a layer of the star's atmosphere located beneath the corona.
Comments / 0