Read full article on original website
Related
The Hill’s Morning Report — Is Ukraine’s recent success against Russia a turning point?
Some optimistic Ukrainians in Kyiv have opened new restaurants, and city dwellers casually stroll along streets draped under yellow and blue flags. But near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city to the northeast, Russian forces on Sunday shelled a power station and the water supply, plunging the war-torn area into darkness and turning off the taps. The…
Biden pitches ‘moonshot’ to cut the number of cancer deaths in half
President Joe Biden doubled down Monday on his quest to halve the number of cancer deaths. The post Biden pitches ‘moonshot’ to cut the number of cancer deaths in half appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0