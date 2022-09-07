ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUMC Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice Program

Hi! I have noticed that there are no current forums for the nurse anesthesia program at KU and am hoping to communicate with graduates, current students, and anyone who applied to the program in 2022. Thanks!. Specializes in CVICU. Has 3 years experience. 62 Posts. It actually looks like interview...
News Channel Nebraska

Common Nursing Injuries – What You Need to Know

Originally Posted On: https://www.blueskyscrubs.com/blog/tag/custom+made+scrub+caps#.YxieunZByUm. Nurses are a foundational part of our healthcare system and tirelessly care for patients, walking, stretching, bending, lifting, and standing. Whether moving patients or equipment or rushing to help someone, you put your body through a lot of stress. With all the activity and physical stress,...
KPBS

Q&A: What to look for in a nursing home

What’s the first step that people in need of nursing home-level care should take to find a high-quality facility? What resources exist to help them?. What factors should consumers consider when choosing a nursing home?. What are some of the concrete tells/clues if a nursing facility is subpar?. What...
allnurses.com

Nurse Giving Conscious Sedation Without Licensed MD Order

Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I am currently working in a small clinic doing conscious sedation for minor procedures. Our MD has innocently had his license lapse due to absent-mindedness. If we continue to do procedures and give conscious sedation while the MD is getting his license reinstated, what are the nurse's liabilities?
allnurses.com

Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information

Specializes in Nursing Education/ Med-Surg/Telemetry. As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek...
The Guardian

University subject profile: children’s nursing

Why choose children’s nursing as a career? Because it is extremely rewarding and every day is different. You get the opportunity to care for children and their families at their most vulnerable, making a difference to their experience and enabling them to grow and thrive. Children have very specific health needs and you will learn how a healthy child develops. You will be working in the community and alongside health professionals, such as health visitors, social workers and hospital staff. You might be involved in immunisation programmes, helping new mums feed their baby, working in child protection and safeguarding or working with children in intensive care.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health

282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health. Dr. Thomas Kelly is the CEO & co-Founder of Heidi Health he has been a surgical registrar and has lifelong interests in deep learning, mathematics and entrepreneurship having run a successful education company prior to starting Heidi.
khn.org

Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
KevinMD.com

Physicians did not go to provider school

“If both of you are the same, then one of you is unnecessary.”. That’s one of my brother-in-law’s favorite quotes, and I think it’s applicable to the ongoing debate for physicians to be called “physicians” instead of “providers.”. When you think about what’s been...
