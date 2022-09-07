Why choose children’s nursing as a career? Because it is extremely rewarding and every day is different. You get the opportunity to care for children and their families at their most vulnerable, making a difference to their experience and enabling them to grow and thrive. Children have very specific health needs and you will learn how a healthy child develops. You will be working in the community and alongside health professionals, such as health visitors, social workers and hospital staff. You might be involved in immunisation programmes, helping new mums feed their baby, working in child protection and safeguarding or working with children in intensive care.

