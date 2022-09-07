Read full article on original website
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Wexner Center for the Arts announces new leadership
Gaëtane Verda, art historian and art administrator, will serve as the Executive Director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting November 15. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
TechCrunch
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine
Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Here’s what we know so far. Between June to July, several ex-employees of Egyptian startups, including Capiter, wrote posts about layoffs at their respective companies even though the employers never addressed them publicly. Other companies include OPay Egypt, elmenus, ExpandCart and Brimore. Some sources told TechCrunch that Capiter had...
Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora
The jam-packed conference will take place at the Museum of the African Diaspora from Sept. 9 to Sept 10. The post Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora appeared first on NewsOne.
The Metaverse and Digital Avatars: Is This the Future of Communication and Branding?
The idea of a digital avatar is pretty popular in various industries. Businesses can benefit by using digital avatars as part of their brand identity.
TechCrunch
Online university Nexford will use $8M to plug affordability and relevance gaps in education
The tech-enabled startup, launched by Fadl Al Tarzi in 2019, is filling affordability and relevance gaps in education. As the traditional university experience hasn’t changed in many years, edtechs like Nexford are pioneering a paradigm shift in higher education that puts learners first, giving them the skills to succeed in the present and future.
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
A pathway for Black wealth: Tips for fueling business growth through planning and mentorship
Black businesses are an essential part of the economy. As one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy, Black businesses contribute an estimated $200 billion to the national economy annually. Research shows that entire communities benefit when Black businesses succeed. They create jobs, close the racial wealth gap, and strengthen local economies.
