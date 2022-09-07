Prominent GOP governors who many suspect have their eyes on higher office have found a new villain to target for their anti-“woke” campaigns: Wall Street. In recent weeks, both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have moved to ban, or restrict, companies that invest in funds and companies that favor environmental, social or good government causes such as green energy, worker rights and social justice.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO