Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
New Ecobank CEO to Pursue Stabilisation and Profits, Says Group Chairman
DAKAR (Reuters) - The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of pan-African bank Ecobank Jeremy Awori will focus on increasing the bank's profitability, reducing costs and pursuing the bank's stabilisation in Nigeria, its largest single market. Ecobank, which operates in 33 African countries, appointed the outgoing CEO and managing director...
From Block to Blue Ticks: How China Became Big Business for Twitter
SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) -Even as China bars 1.4 billion citizens from Twitter, its local authorities are splurging on global advertising on the site, helping make the country the platform's fastest-growing overseas ad market and one of its largest non-U.S. revenue sources. A Reuters review of publicly available government tenders, budget documents...
The New Front of the Culture Wars for GOP Governors: ESG Investing
Prominent GOP governors who many suspect have their eyes on higher office have found a new villain to target for their anti-“woke” campaigns: Wall Street. In recent weeks, both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have moved to ban, or restrict, companies that invest in funds and companies that favor environmental, social or good government causes such as green energy, worker rights and social justice.
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
Chinese pork prices surge to new high prompting authorities to act
Pork costs in China, the world’s biggest consumer, rose an average of 22.5% last month
Nasdaq’s CFO has a prediction about when IPOs are coming back
Ann Dennison provides insight as the macro-economic environment continues.
'Super Bearish' Fund Managers' Allocation to Global Stocks at All-Time Low - BofA Survey
LONDON (Reuters) - Fund managers are "super bearish" with average allocations to cash at the highest since 2001 and allocation to global stocks at an all-time low, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers for September. The results come even as MSCI's gauge of stocks...
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
CalSTRS Considers Hiring China-Focused Equity Managers for First Time
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) is looking at appointing China-focused equity managers for the first time ever, as demand for asset diversification grows amid worries on inflation and recession. CalSTRS had roughly $3.7 billion worth of investments in Chinese equities at the end of...
Google Faces $25.4 Billion Damages Claims in UK, Dutch Courts Over Adtech Practices
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers. Google's adtech has recently drawn...
China Declines to Say if Xi Will Meet Putin and Modi at Summit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry declined to say whether President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc summit this week. The summit will take place in Uzbekistan from Sept. 15. The foreign ministry was...
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
