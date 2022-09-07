ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

New Ecobank CEO to Pursue Stabilisation and Profits, Says Group Chairman

DAKAR (Reuters) - The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of pan-African bank Ecobank Jeremy Awori will focus on increasing the bank's profitability, reducing costs and pursuing the bank's stabilisation in Nigeria, its largest single market. Ecobank, which operates in 33 African countries, appointed the outgoing CEO and managing director...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

From Block to Blue Ticks: How China Became Big Business for Twitter

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) -Even as China bars 1.4 billion citizens from Twitter, its local authorities are splurging on global advertising on the site, helping make the country the platform's fastest-growing overseas ad market and one of its largest non-U.S. revenue sources. A Reuters review of publicly available government tenders, budget documents...
INTERNET
US News and World Report

The New Front of the Culture Wars for GOP Governors: ESG Investing

Prominent GOP governors who many suspect have their eyes on higher office have found a new villain to target for their anti-“woke” campaigns: Wall Street. In recent weeks, both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have moved to ban, or restrict, companies that invest in funds and companies that favor environmental, social or good government causes such as green energy, worker rights and social justice.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
BOISE, ID
US News and World Report

CalSTRS Considers Hiring China-Focused Equity Managers for First Time

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) is looking at appointing China-focused equity managers for the first time ever, as demand for asset diversification grows amid worries on inflation and recession. CalSTRS had roughly $3.7 billion worth of investments in Chinese equities at the end of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

China Declines to Say if Xi Will Meet Putin and Modi at Summit

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry declined to say whether President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc summit this week. The summit will take place in Uzbekistan from Sept. 15. The foreign ministry was...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
POLITICS

