Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

UWM Hldgs UWMC - P/E: 6.12. Banco BBVA Argentina's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. Most recently, UWM Hldgs reported earnings per share at $0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.95%, which has decreased by 1.54% from last quarter's yield of 11.49%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Analysts Remain Positive on RH Shares Despite Slashed Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter but slashed its full-year forecast amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. RH delivered a very strong beat as its Q2 EPS came in at $8.08 to crush the analyst estimate of $6.63. Revenue was $992 million, again better than the estimate of $968.91 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

