3 Cheap Financial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Buying these cheap bank stocks is like buying a $100 bill for $80 -- or even less.
2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
There's some good in store for patient investors looking to capitalize now for long-term gain.
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
Not all dips are buys (but some are).
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell
SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought
Follow the North Star of value investing and build up your passive income with this recent Buffett buy.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential.
5 Well-Known ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading Under $10 With Remarkable Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Wall Street Thinks This Growth Stock Can Gain 131% in 2023
There's a lot to like about Cresco Labs, but its debt still lurks in the shadows.
Is Deere Stock a Buy?
The agricultural, construction, and road building machinery company continues to impress with its earnings.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio
These two companies have seen their prices drop, but their prospects remain strong.
Down Between 18% and 37%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
These balanced companies have what it takes to grow their dividends for years to come.
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola's revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds.
A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks
UWM Hldgs UWMC - P/E: 6.12. Banco BBVA Argentina's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. Most recently, UWM Hldgs reported earnings per share at $0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.95%, which has decreased by 1.54% from last quarter's yield of 11.49%.
Analysts Remain Positive on RH Shares Despite Slashed Guidance
RH (NYSE:RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter but slashed its full-year forecast amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. RH delivered a very strong beat as its Q2 EPS came in at $8.08 to crush the analyst estimate of $6.63. Revenue was $992 million, again better than the estimate of $968.91 million.
