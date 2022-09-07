ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 1

The first match day of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is complete following Wednesday’s eight-game, group stage slate. Here are five things we learned. With three appearances in the final and one win since 2018, Liverpool have been almost as good in the Champions League as they have been in the Premier League. You wouldn’t have known it watching them at Napoli on Wednesday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking

RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach. The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday. With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at...
SOCCER
SkySports

Champions League round-up: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick in first European appearance since move

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Barcelona opened their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp. Franck Kessie headed the La Liga side in front after 13 minutes, before Plzen thought they had been awarded a penalty for a foul by Andreas Christensen on winger John Mosquera but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.
SOCCER
ESPN

PSG consider legal action after club's fans involved in Nice, Cologne violence

Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday. One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters'...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season’s Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of...
SOCCER
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Galtier Shares a Major Regret from PSG’s Champions League Home Win vs. Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain took home all three points from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Juventus, as it clinched a 2-1 victory on matchday one. PSG received a double from Kylian Mbappe on the day. From PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from...
UEFA
Sports
FOX Sports

Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz surged into his first Grand Slam final and gave himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19 by ending Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory on Friday night. No....
TENNIS
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era

NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
SOCCER
The Guardian

FSA calls for fans to be refunded as football postponed after Queen’s death

The Football Supporters’ Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen’s death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Pogba's brother denies extortion attempt against France star

PARIS (AP) — The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder. Mathias Pogba's lawyer Richard Arbib said in a statement that his client wants “to state emphatically that he is a complete stranger to any extortion attempt against his brother, Paul Pogba."
SOCCER
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel turned out to not be Todd Boehly’s guy at Chelsea — reports

Chelsea’s new owners stated quite clearly at the start that we’re looking to build something long-term with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He’s our guy, said Mr Todd, and you gotta have your guy. And Tuchel was backed accordingly, and given more responsibility and more power than any other Chelsea head coach in the last many decades.
PREMIER LEAGUE

