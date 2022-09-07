FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO