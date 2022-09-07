Read full article on original website
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
14news.com
Tri-State farmers concerned this harvest season after record 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Tri-State, that is if you’re a farmer. The rolling fields of high corn will soon be flat. Vanderburgh County farmer, Joe Steinkamp, says harvest season is the most fun for him. “All the fruits...
witzamfm.com
California Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper– Julia Taylor has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of- state workers to move to Dubois County.
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
UPDATE: Authorities believe Apollo threat connected to Mount Vernon threat
Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – September 7, 2022
Failure to Stop at Train Signal: James E. Holman, $141. Speeding: Emma E. Wininger; Madonna S. Mathies; George D. Bryant; Sterling J. Kiefer; David W. Whippo; Dylan A. Ring; Jeremy S. Blake; Christian M. Williams; Carol J. Breitweiser; Thomas A. Verkamp, $141. Driving While Suspended: Douglas K. McWilliams; Ciara B....
hancockclarion.com
GN Excavating makes a proposal to build a landfill on their property in Hancock County
Gary Nugent owner of GN is proposing a landfill on his property at the old Chapman strip mines off of Popular Grove Road. “There’s a lot of land out there that was never reclaimed and there’s an area that would be a real lucrative spot to put it,” Nugent said. The Hancock County Fiscal Court has set a meeting for public comment September 19 at the Career center.
hancockclarion.com
Hancock County Airport Open House Saturday, September 10 – Free Young Eagles Flights
The Hancock County Airport is having an Open House on Saturday, September 10 at 500 Airport Road in Lewisport. Free plane rides will be offered for children 8-17, but you must sign them up before they will be allowed to ride!. Register your children (ages 8-17) for these awesome Young...
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– September 7, 2022
Matthew John Mehling of Lincoln City to Sherry Lynn Wylucki of Holland. Shannon M. Kroeger of Santa Claus to Christopher T. Hume of Owensboro, KY. Rocky Ferrell to Monica Hinkle, both of Clarksville TN.
The Official 2022 Camp Country Schedule at Diamond Lake in Owensboro
FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – September 7, 2022
Michelle R. Brockman to Kody Joseph and Shaina Gogel. Pt. SE NE s15, t4s, r5w, 1.490 acre; Pt. SE NE s15, t4s, r5w, 6.966 acres. Gaige Michael Friedel to Doug Hendrickson. N 1/2 NW s20, t4s, r5w, 1.17 acre, Dale. Alan R. Arteberry, by Eric S. Arteberry (attorney-in-fact), to Ashlyn...
spencercountyonline.com
Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
indianapolismonthly.com
Inside Santa Claus, Indiana’s $47.9M Listing
WEALTHY REAL ESTATE developer and Jasper native B. Edward Ewing is used to buying and selling property, but one piece of his empire is particularly close to his heart. Big Tree Farm, a private residence he’s owned for almost four decades, just hit the market last week. Parked in the midst of a carefully managed woodland that sits between the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, it’s been one of Ewing’s favorite residences for nearly 40 years—and it shows. Here’s a few observations of the Santa Claus, Indiana estate:
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
hancockclarion.com
Pellville Early Learning Preschool; Celebrating 10 years
The Pellville Early Learning Preschool is celebrating their 10th year of operation in a “new to us” facility. The preschool program is still located on the grounds of Pellville Baptist but now housed in the former youth pastor parsonage. The new space allows for the expansion of an outdoor classroom that will allow our preschoolers to spend more quality time in nature. With lead teacher Crystal Bernardi, assistant teachers Erica Harrison and Barbara Spindel, and Bible teacher Shirley Veach the year promises to be filled with learning, laughter, and many new friendships.
