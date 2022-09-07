ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nationalinterest.org

The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target

Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers

The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ornl#Usaf#Nuclear Deterrence#Military Strategy#The Air Force
AFP

US military announces plan to test ICBM

The US military will test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced, in the second such practice operation of the country's nuclear defense in less than a month. "There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California,"  Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat  Ryder said Tuesday.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Army nominates new Futures Command chief

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has nominated a new leader for Futures Command — Lt. Gen. James Rainey — nine months after its first commander Gen. Mike Murray retired, the service’s undersecretary said Sept. 7 at the Defense News Conference. Lt. Gen. James Richardson, Murray’s deputy,...
MILITARY
The Drive

Secret Competition For Air Force Loyal Wingman Drone Coming Soon

Lockheed Martin concept art showing an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter flying with various types of unmanned aircraft. Designs shown here could be among those that the Air Force will consider as part of a planned competition to acquire advanced drones to work collaboratively with manned aircraft. Lockheed MartinThe Air Force's manned-unmanned teaming future is finally coalescing around a major classified aircraft competition set to begin in Fiscal Year 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy