USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
nationalinterest.org
The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target
Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
The US Navy is looking at scrapping the 'Big E,' the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at a private shipyard
In a newly released report, the Navy said dismantling and disposing of the "Big E" at a commercial shipyard will cut costs and save time.
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. US Air Force/John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
Air Force Wants To Liquidate Its Tiny Light Attack Plane Fleet
USAFWith just five aircraft procured under its Light Attack Experiment, the Air Force is already looking to dispose of its A-29s and AT-6Es.
americanmilitarynews.com
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
The B-2 bomber has fired its first long-range stealth missile
The US undertook a successful test launch of the stealthy long-range cruise missile, known as the JASSM-ER, from the payload bay of an airborne B-2 Spirit. The test was first announced by Northrop Grumman last Thursday, though it actually took place last December. Hitting any target anywhere. “The B-2 successfully...
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III on why China remains "formidable problem that we have to address"
The Air Force is celebrating its 75th year this month. Throughout its history, the Air Force has distinguished itself with innovation and cutting-edge technology. As the world continues to change and technology continues to develop, the Air Force is facing new challenges. But it is the escalating tensions between China...
US military announces plan to test ICBM
The US military will test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced, in the second such practice operation of the country's nuclear defense in less than a month. "There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Tuesday.
Pentagon suspends F-35 deliveries after discovering materials from China
The issue does not affect flight operations of F-35s already in service.
MilitaryTimes
US Army nominates new Futures Command chief
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has nominated a new leader for Futures Command — Lt. Gen. James Rainey — nine months after its first commander Gen. Mike Murray retired, the service’s undersecretary said Sept. 7 at the Defense News Conference. Lt. Gen. James Richardson, Murray’s deputy,...
Secret Competition For Air Force Loyal Wingman Drone Coming Soon
Lockheed Martin concept art showing an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter flying with various types of unmanned aircraft. Designs shown here could be among those that the Air Force will consider as part of a planned competition to acquire advanced drones to work collaboratively with manned aircraft. Lockheed MartinThe Air Force's manned-unmanned teaming future is finally coalescing around a major classified aircraft competition set to begin in Fiscal Year 2024.
Hon. Frank Kendall, U.S. Air Force secretary, celebrates USAF's 75th anniversary
Hon. Frank Kendall, United States secretary of the Air Force, joins "CBS Mornings" to celebrate the USAF's 75th anniversary. Kendall also discusses pay cuts for enlisted airmen and how low recruitment is affecting the armed forces.
Bbrrrtttiful Images Of A Flightline Packed With A-10s For Hawgsmoke 2022
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds37 Warthogs and crews from various units migrated to Boise, Idaho to take part in the U.S. Air Force competition.
