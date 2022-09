Two ramps between Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike in Kittery are scheduled to close for about a month starting in September. The first to close will be the Exit 3 ramp from the northbound Turnpike to Route 1 on Monday, September 12. Once the ramp closes the work of bridge repairs and repavement can begin at a cost of $975,000.

