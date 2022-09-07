Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin Faces Second Revolt as Russian Officials Slam War, Demand Resignation
Deputies in Moscow's Lomonosovsky Municipal District said "it all went wrong somehow" during the president's tenure.
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine says its forces are within 30 miles of Russian border north of Kharkiv – live
Ukraine says its troops have retaken more than 3,000 sq km of territory this month
Russian Troops Likely Encircled in Ukraine, Ex-Russian Military Leader Says
There has been an "unfortunate lack of training," said Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, regarding Russian troops in the field in Ukraine.
Russia Suffers 'Significant Losses' as Kherson Offensive Ramps Up—Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Kyiv's forces had "successfully repelled" Russian attacks.
Russia makes a major retreat to 'regroup' after Ukrainian forces carried out a 'very sharp and rapid' advance that could lead to a collapse in Russia's positions
Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region. Zelenskyy said forces captured more than 30 settlements in the region. Russia retreated from the region on Saturday, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Russia has retreated from the Kharkiv region as Ukrainian forces have recaptured previously Russian-held territory in...
Russian Troops Deserting in Face of Counteroffensive: Ukraine
Ukrainian armed forces said that 15 Russian soldiers had deserted in one day.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that remains operational, Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press. “We are trying to keep this unit running as much as possible, but eventually it will have to be shut down and then the station will switch to diesel generators,” he said, adding that such generators are “the station’s last defense before a radiation accident.” Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for shelling that has damaged parts of the plant as well as the transmission lines that connect it to Ukraine’s electricity network and provide power for the crucial cooling systems that are needed to prevent a meltdown.
US News and World Report
Benin Says in Talks With Rwanda Over Logistical Aid to Counter Islamist Threat
COTONOU (Reuters) -Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops...
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
China's Communist Party to amend its constitution at October congress
BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution next month during a leadership reshuffle held over five years, a move that some analysts said could consolidate President Xi Jinping's authority and stature within the party.
China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'
GENEVA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang.
‘We have already lost’: far-right Russian bloggers slam military failures
“The war in Ukraine will continue until the complete defeat of Russia,” Igor Girkin, a far-right nationalist, grumbled in a video address to his 430,000 followers on Telegram on Monday. “We have already lost, the rest is just a matter of time.”. Girkin, a former Russian intelligence colonel...
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
American Hellfire Missiles Heading to Ukraine Amid Push Into Kherson
"Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine," the Norwegian Defense Ministry said.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Forces Push Further After Fall of Russian Stronghold
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Ukraine's advance in the northeast Kharkiv...
