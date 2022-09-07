ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#European Union#Burundi Switches#Coup Plot#Bujumbura#Reuters#Eu#African#The United Nations
Business Insider

Russia makes a major retreat to 'regroup' after Ukrainian forces carried out a 'very sharp and rapid' advance that could lead to a collapse in Russia's positions

Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region. Zelenskyy said forces captured more than 30 settlements in the region. Russia retreated from the region on Saturday, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Russia has retreated from the Kharkiv region as Ukrainian forces have recaptured previously Russian-held territory in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that remains operational, Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press. “We are trying to keep this unit running as much as possible, but eventually it will have to be shut down and then the station will switch to diesel generators,” he said, adding that such generators are “the station’s last defense before a radiation accident.” Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for shelling that has damaged parts of the plant as well as the transmission lines that connect it to Ukraine’s electricity network and provide power for the crucial cooling systems that are needed to prevent a meltdown.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Benin Says in Talks With Rwanda Over Logistical Aid to Counter Islamist Threat

COTONOU (Reuters) -Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Forces Push Further After Fall of Russian Stronghold

KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Ukraine's advance in the northeast Kharkiv...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy