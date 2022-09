ELLSWORTH — Ten people have expressed interest in filling three available seats on the City Council and there is still time for more candidates to come forward. As of Monday morning, four candidates had returned their nomination papers and had them validated by the city clerk’s office. Six others, including incumbents Michelle Kaplan and Robert Miller, had taken out papers but not yet returned them. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 26, by 5 p.m. Each candidate must collect 50 signatures.

