Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
‘Empire Of Light‘ Trailer: Sam Mendes’ Tribute to The Movies
Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light has finally released a short teaser. For those unfamiliar with the film, it’s a romance set back in the 1980s, in a beautiful coastal town. Details as to the plot are pretty sparse, but thanks to the teaser, we have a little more context into how exactly the story plays out. The film features a romance shared between a black man and a white woman in the UK. Despite the fact that the film takes place in the ’80s, it appears that not everyone is pleased with the couple. Police show up at the man’s door, and a crowd of angry skinheads beats on the doors to the theater.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star shares new spinoff hopes
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Better Call Saul as well as its parent show Breaking Bad, has revealed that he is still holding out hope for a spin-off series for his character. In an interview with EW, the actor talked about his run on...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
digitalspy.com
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
digitalspy.com
Soaps schedule changes due to Queen Elizabeth II death
Looks like Queen Elizabeth is in a bad way going by reports. If she passes, how will this affect soap episodes and scheduling? I'm assuming soaps will go off air on the day/week of her passing? I know main TV shows are not allowed to show comedy, does this include comedy within a soap storyline? Assuming all soaps will refilm a few scenes to mention the queen's passing.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor teases Toyah Habeeb's big court decision
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has teased Toyah Habeeb's big decision as she faces court over Imran Habeeb's death. Viewers will know that Imran died back in June after Toyah crashed the car they were travelling in. In new scenes she will confess to Spider Nugent that she intended to kill her husband, with Leanne overhearing the shocking revelation.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Baileys need to be written out of the show as soon as possible
Sorry. But they are just not working and tonight was the final straw with the producers giving James a heart condition so he cant play football anymore. It is just the same thing with.this family. You dont see James or Michael.for weeks and then suddenly they get a storyline which lasts a few episodes.
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
digitalspy.com
Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot
Attention all DS forum members with little ones! The Sun is reporting that Netflix have announced a Teletubbies reboot with Tituss Burgess as the narrator. "The Worst Children’s TV Show Is Returning As A Reboot" Says https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/netflix-reboot-teletubbies.html. It confirms it will be animated (so cheaper to make) and will...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Comments / 0