After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
thehinsdalean.com
Welcoming new columnists, bidding others adieu
I hope all of you love reading the work of our contributing columnists as much as I do. You’ve seen some different — but familiar — faces this summer as former contributors penned some guest columns to fill our annual summer break. Now it’s time to return...
thehinsdalean.com
How 'bout dem apples?
September is prime apple-picking season, and Hinsdaleans willing to drive about an hour or so can find some great spots for this family friendly activity. Here are a few to, well, pick from. Kuipers Family Farm. Pick your own apples at this Maple Park orchard through October, or purchase them...
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
thehinsdalean.com
Linnea Davidson
Linnea Davidson, 87, a 60-year Hinsdale resident, passed away Aug. 26, 2022. Linnea was born in Chicago in 1935 to Frank and Astrid Lenander. Her father was in the Navy and she grew up in Chicago, Mississippi and Upper Michigan. After graduating from high school, she received her RN degree from Northwestern University Wesley Memorial Hospital. She worked as a nurse until her children were born, then was a stay-at-home mom, but held several part time jobs as her children got older. She returned to nursing full time when her children entered high school. She worked as an industrial nurse at Reynolds Metals in McCook for over 20 years and then at US Smokeless Tobacco until her retirement.
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homes
If you find a stink bug in your house this fall, whatever you do, don't crush it. Read on to find out how to get rid of these invasive pests. Image by Hectonichus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
thehinsdalean.com
This week's cover
Up on a roof - Hinsdale's Brian Williams of Boy Scout Troop 52 led a team of volunteers this summer on an Eagle Scout project to do a clean up and fix up of Ehret Park. His team spent hundreds of hours on the project, replacing floorboards and benches, reroofing and painting the gazebo and weeding and restoring the butterfly garden. Please turn to Page 16 for more pictures. (Jim Slonoff photo)
thehinsdalean.com
Show has right mix of acting for Central thespian
Preparing for the Hinsdale Central Drama's upcoming production of "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind" has been a departure for theater veteran Julianna Wittrock. "It's 30 plays in 60 minutes, ranging (across) all different genres," the senior said. They range from the whimsical, like the importance of hands,...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont
America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
Chicago influencer shares tale of bad botox treatment; "I look like Two-Face"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can never outrun Father Time, but for those looking to slow him down, they may book an appointment for Botox.That's what a Chicago woman did, just as she'd done several times before, but one fateful appointment in 2021 is something she and people on the internet are still talking about. And when you see the photos, you'll see why. If your Instagram feed is a steady stream of travel goals, fashion deals, and beauty hacks, you may have come across @SomethingWhitty. Whitney Buha is a Chicagoan with a following of 122,000."I have been doing the blogging,...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
thehinsdalean.com
Ask an expert - It takes a village - ANDRIANNA PETERSON, ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER
From the time she was a kid, municipal government has interested Andrianna Peterson, Hinsdale's newly hired assistant village manager. "My mother was an employee of the city of Woodstock, and so growing up she instilled a love of public service and always had very interesting stories about the types of work the city was doing for residents," Peterson said. "I just thought it was very interesting that people could come together and reach a consensus on a topic and actually evoke that action. Then you were able to see the results and the fruits of that process."
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Miracle is a retriever mix who is ready to meet you! She would do well with kids 5 and older. She's a cute 2 1/2-year-old girl who likes to go on walks and learn as many new tricks as she can. Her adoption fee is $300. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale
Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
thehinsdalean.com
Pom squad holds car wash fundraiser
Members of the Hinsdale Central Poms held a car wash Aug. 20. With several team members cheering on 55th Street to get the attention of passersby, others worked the car wash line with hoses, sponges and towels. (Jim Slonoff photos)
thehinsdalean.com
Number of new COVID cases in DuPage jumps
The DuPage County Health Department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Hinsdale over the past week, bringing the total number of cases in the DuPage County portion of Hinsdale to 4,123, compared to 4,078 last week. The Cook County Health Department no longer reports on cases specific to Hinsdale.
