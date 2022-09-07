Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom Handy
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 8, Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in ‘low’ risk level
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 51 for the week ending Sept. 7, compared to 42 for the week ending Sept. 1, an increase of 21%. The seven-day average of new cases in the state decreased by 2.6%; hospitalizations increased by 4%. Cook County, including...
meteamedia.org
District 204 Covid Cases are on the Rise
District 204 reported a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the week of 8/30-9/6. In the week alone, 285 cases were confirmed across all district schools, bringing the total to 449 positive cases since Aug. 18. Metea accounted for 28 positive cases, 19 of which occurred within the week of 8/20-9/6.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
wooddale.com
Attend the Upcoming In-Person Meeting or Submit a Comment
The City of Wood Dale is part of the Coalition to Stop the Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern (Stop CPKC) rail merger. The Coalition to Stop CPKC includes the Villages and Cities of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, Schaumburg, Wood Dale, & the County of DuPage. Wood Dale has...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Pharmacies cancel new COVID booster appointments as they wait for supply
Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses. Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
fox32chicago.com
'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area
CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter
The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
wmay.com
Town hall focuses on Illinois’ high property taxes
(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois’ high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held...
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
Students could be the key to easing teacher shortage, school District 214 hopes
School District 214 hopes students can ease its teacher shortage. The school district includes Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village, and has partnered with Eastern Illinois University and National Louis University to provide teacher training.
oakpark.com
Oak Park man notches prestigious fellowship
A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected an Oak Park man to be part of its 2023 cohort. Timothy Daly, an Oak Park resident who is program director for the Joyce Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropy based in Chicago, was among 53 leaders selected to be part of Leadership Greater Chicago’s 2023 Signature Fellows Program class.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Boosters Begin in Chicago, Variant Tracking
Chicago unveiled a plan to roll out vaccine doses as doses of the new omicron-specific booster shots began Tuesday. The update aims to target not just omicron, but the BA.5 subvariant that continued its dominance this week. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:
thehinsdalean.com
Weekly agenda
Hinsdale Middle School, 100 S. Garfield Ave. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. 55th and Grant streets, https://d86.hinsdale86.org. On the agenda: FY 2023 budget, 2022 levy presentation, school security update. Hinsdale Plan Commission. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. On the draft agenda: public meetings...
walls102.com
IDPH report cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease in Cook County
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health, working with the Stickney Public Health District, is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Cook County with onset dates between June and August. IDPH has advised hospitals and providers in the area to consider Legionnaires’ disease in diagnosing patients with clinically compatible illnesses. Illinois local health departments investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease were asked to inquire about any time spent in Burbank during the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. Three cases were linked to St. Albert the Great Church in Burbank. IDPH’s Environmental Health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests detected the presence of legionella in the church’s cooling tower. The church is fully cooperating in remediating the cooling tower and notifying parishioners of the situation. The cooling tower will be shut down until legionella is no longer detected.
thehinsdalean.com
Ask an expert - It takes a village - ANDRIANNA PETERSON, ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER
From the time she was a kid, municipal government has interested Andrianna Peterson, Hinsdale's newly hired assistant village manager. "My mother was an employee of the city of Woodstock, and so growing up she instilled a love of public service and always had very interesting stories about the types of work the city was doing for residents," Peterson said. "I just thought it was very interesting that people could come together and reach a consensus on a topic and actually evoke that action. Then you were able to see the results and the fruits of that process."
