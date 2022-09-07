ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

meteamedia.org

District 204 Covid Cases are on the Rise

District 204 reported a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the week of 8/30-9/6. In the week alone, 285 cases were confirmed across all district schools, bringing the total to 449 positive cases since Aug. 18. Metea accounted for 28 positive cases, 19 of which occurred within the week of 8/20-9/6.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wooddale.com

Attend the Upcoming In-Person Meeting or Submit a Comment

The City of Wood Dale is part of the Coalition to Stop the Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern (Stop CPKC) rail merger. The Coalition to Stop CPKC includes the Villages and Cities of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, Schaumburg, Wood Dale, & the County of DuPage. Wood Dale has...
WOOD DALE, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area

CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
CHICAGO, IL
foodsafetynews.com

Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter

The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Town hall focuses on Illinois’ high property taxes

(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois’ high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

CHICAGO (CBS) –  There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park man notches prestigious fellowship

A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected an Oak Park man to be part of its 2023 cohort. Timothy Daly, an Oak Park resident who is program director for the Joyce Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropy based in Chicago, was among 53 leaders selected to be part of Leadership Greater Chicago’s 2023 Signature Fellows Program class.
OAK PARK, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Weekly agenda

Hinsdale Middle School, 100 S. Garfield Ave. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. 55th and Grant streets, https://d86.hinsdale86.org. On the agenda: FY 2023 budget, 2022 levy presentation, school security update. Hinsdale Plan Commission. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. On the draft agenda: public meetings...
HINSDALE, IL
walls102.com

IDPH report cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease in Cook County

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health, working with the Stickney Public Health District, is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Cook County with onset dates between June and August. IDPH has advised hospitals and providers in the area to consider Legionnaires’ disease in diagnosing patients with clinically compatible illnesses. Illinois local health departments investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease were asked to inquire about any time spent in Burbank during the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. Three cases were linked to St. Albert the Great Church in Burbank. IDPH’s Environmental Health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests detected the presence of legionella in the church’s cooling tower. The church is fully cooperating in remediating the cooling tower and notifying parishioners of the situation. The cooling tower will be shut down until legionella is no longer detected.
COOK COUNTY, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Ask an expert - It takes a village - ANDRIANNA PETERSON, ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER

From the time she was a kid, municipal government has interested Andrianna Peterson, Hinsdale's newly hired assistant village manager. "My mother was an employee of the city of Woodstock, and so growing up she instilled a love of public service and always had very interesting stories about the types of work the city was doing for residents," Peterson said. "I just thought it was very interesting that people could come together and reach a consensus on a topic and actually evoke that action. Then you were able to see the results and the fruits of that process."
HINSDALE, IL

