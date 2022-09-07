Linnea Davidson, 87, a 60-year Hinsdale resident, passed away Aug. 26, 2022. Linnea was born in Chicago in 1935 to Frank and Astrid Lenander. Her father was in the Navy and she grew up in Chicago, Mississippi and Upper Michigan. After graduating from high school, she received her RN degree from Northwestern University Wesley Memorial Hospital. She worked as a nurse until her children were born, then was a stay-at-home mom, but held several part time jobs as her children got older. She returned to nursing full time when her children entered high school. She worked as an industrial nurse at Reynolds Metals in McCook for over 20 years and then at US Smokeless Tobacco until her retirement.

HINSDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO