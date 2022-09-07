Read full article on original website
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
14news.com
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man has new plans for an old school building in Henderson County. The Corydon School building that sits off Highway 60 has been vacant for 30 years. It was purchased at an auction last month by Sam Cornett and plans are being made to...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
Inside Indiana Business
Activists call on AES Indiana to retire coal-fired Petersburg plant
The largest and dirtiest power plant in AES Indiana’s fleet is coming under renewed criticism for violating its air and water permits and for maintenance problems that have contributed to higher customer bills. About two dozen activists gathered Wednesday in front of the Indianapolis utility’s headquarters on Monument Circle...
14news.com
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
wevv.com
'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Owensboro Thursday
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Owensboro Thursday, September 8th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show. The show will be touring through the Midwest and they are starting in Owensboro. The game show will be at the River Center. Audience members will...
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
44News Anchor El'agance Shemwell traveled to Florence, Alabama, to meet with Evansville car wash manager James Stinson and Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton following the nationwide manhunt for inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White. Tags. Indiana. 44News Anchor El'agance Shemwell traveled to Florence, Alabama, to meet with Evansville...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
14news.com
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
hancockclarion.com
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
warricknews.com
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground
Pickleball players in Newburgh should be excited to know that they will soon have a place for outdoor matches right in their own town, and it might be ready by the end of fall. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, a Newburgh based organization dedicated to furthering the sport in the...
WIBC.com
ISP: Teenager in Arizona Uses App to Threaten Mt Vernon Student in Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind.— A message to a Mount Vernon Senior High School student on Wednesday said there would be a shooting at the high school in Posey County later this week. Police say that message was sent on an app by a teenager in Arizona to another student who goes to Mount Vernon. Police believe the teenager living in Arizona used to attend Mount Vernon and also knew the student the message was sent to. The message was sent on an app that disguises the true sender.
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
Evansville student awarded Coast Guard scholarship
The Coast Guard Foundation recently announced that it has awarded 168 new scholarships in 2022, including a local officers daughter. The scholarships total $550,000 for the 2022-23 school year.
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
