Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. review – megachurch satire isn’t worth praise
Sterling K Brown and Regina Hall are left stranded in a disappointingly blunt and consistently unfunny attempt to ridicule religious hypocrisy
‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Bonus Episode: The Cast Watch Season 3 With Their Mothers
I Love a Mama's Boy is back with a bonus episode. The mothers and sons watch the season together. Here's what they had to say.
Smithonian
A Historian’s Quest to Unravel the Secrets of Mary Seacole, an Innovative, Long-Overlooked Black Nurse
It had been an arduous seven months since British forces landed on the Crimean Peninsula with their French allies in September 1854. Here they still were, dug in outside Sevastopol, thousands of miles from home on this peninsula at the southernmost tip of the Russian Empire. Having endured three terrible...
Collider
'The Rings of Power' and the History of Romance Between Elves and Humans
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.I don’t want to alarm anyone, but it turns out that a billion-dollar streaming show based on song lyrics, backstory-as-monologue, and a section of the appendix to a fantasy novel is obligated to invent a few things to make a workable series. Given the legal situation facing Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – they hold adaptation rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, but nothing else of J. R. R. Tolkien’s – showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne needed to invent quite a bit. Hence, the creation of characters like the lovers Arondir the Silvan Elf (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn, daughter of mortal Men (Nazanin Boniadi).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’: History of Numenor and creation of Gondor, explained
As fans of Lord of the Rings dive back into the realm of Middle Earth with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there’s plenty of history in this world that needs to be further explored. Many of the realms that are featured on Rings of Power don’t exist by the time Bilbo meets Smeagol and finds the ring. That’s because Rings of Power is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit, and as a result, plenty of the realm’s history hasn’t happened yet.
Edward Lear: Moment to Moment review – paradise with a runcible spoon
The Owl and the Pussycat went to sea – and saw two sails from a boat spread out like vampire wings against a pinky sky and a purple ocean. Nonsense is never far away in the landscape art of Edward Lear. From this tiny watercolour of a scene on the River Nile to an Italian lake with a wraithlike woman in the foreground. In a scribble, he calls her “a Dantesque female” and she seems to have stepped out of a Dalí painting.
'Honk for Jesus' is an uneven but entertaining saga about scandal and redemption
Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall play a Southern Baptist pastor and his wife trying to redeem their legacy in the wake of a public scandal in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
‘Wildcat’ Review: A Wildlife Doc Full of Human Feeling
Telluride saw the world premiere of a new wildlife documentary called Wildcat that has unmistakable appeal to animal lovers as well as admirers of astonishing true-life stories. Amazon will screen the movie this fall. The South American ocelot that is at the center of this tale of animal rescue and liberation will attract audiences, but the human characters in this saga hold at least as much appeal. Harry Turner had enlisted in the British army in Afghanistan when he was only 18, and the horrors that he observed there traumatized him and led to suicidal behavior. When he traveled to the...
Embracing The Holy Spirit With Pastor Max Lucado
This week, Shannon sits down with New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pastor Max Lucado to discuss his forthcoming book Help Is Here. Pastor Max reflects on the purpose of the Holy Spirit on Earth. Later, Pastor Max and Shannon rejoice in knowing that no matter the size of the obstacle we may encounter, we’re never alone because of the omnipresent power of God.
