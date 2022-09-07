ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

'The Rings of Power' and the History of Romance Between Elves and Humans

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.I don’t want to alarm anyone, but it turns out that a billion-dollar streaming show based on song lyrics, backstory-as-monologue, and a section of the appendix to a fantasy novel is obligated to invent a few things to make a workable series. Given the legal situation facing Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – they hold adaptation rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, but nothing else of J. R. R. Tolkien’s – showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne needed to invent quite a bit. Hence, the creation of characters like the lovers Arondir the Silvan Elf (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn, daughter of mortal Men (Nazanin Boniadi).
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Lord of the Rings’: History of Numenor and creation of Gondor, explained

As fans of Lord of the Rings dive back into the realm of Middle Earth with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there’s plenty of history in this world that needs to be further explored. Many of the realms that are featured on Rings of Power don’t exist by the time Bilbo meets Smeagol and finds the ring. That’s because Rings of Power is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit, and as a result, plenty of the realm’s history hasn’t happened yet.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Edward Lear: Moment to Moment review – paradise with a runcible spoon

The Owl and the Pussycat went to sea – and saw two sails from a boat spread out like vampire wings against a pinky sky and a purple ocean. Nonsense is never far away in the landscape art of Edward Lear. From this tiny watercolour of a scene on the River Nile to an Italian lake with a wraithlike woman in the foreground. In a scribble, he calls her “a Dantesque female” and she seems to have stepped out of a Dalí painting.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wildcat’ Review: A Wildlife Doc Full of Human Feeling

Telluride saw the world premiere of a new wildlife documentary called Wildcat that has unmistakable appeal to animal lovers as well as admirers of astonishing true-life stories. Amazon will screen the movie this fall. The South American ocelot that is at the center of this tale of animal rescue and liberation will attract audiences, but the human characters in this saga hold at least as much appeal. Harry Turner had enlisted in the British army in Afghanistan when he was only 18, and the horrors that he observed there traumatized him and led to suicidal behavior. When he traveled to the...
MOVIES
Fox News

Embracing The Holy Spirit With Pastor Max Lucado

This week, Shannon sits down with New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pastor Max Lucado to discuss his forthcoming book Help Is Here. Pastor Max reflects on the purpose of the Holy Spirit on Earth. Later, Pastor Max and Shannon rejoice in knowing that no matter the size of the obstacle we may encounter, we’re never alone because of the omnipresent power of God.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy