Read full article on original website
Related
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
Mike Davis, California’s ‘prophet of doom’, on activism in a dying world: ‘Despair is useless’
His warnings of ecological and social breakdown have proved accurate. But with months to live, Davis is anything but defeated
Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?
The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
The green king: Charles the environmentalist
Britain's new King Charles III is a committed environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and tackling climate change, which is likely to sit well with more eco-conscious younger Britons. Since his first big public speech on the subject in 1970, Charles has "been raising awareness about all aspects of the environment for a very long time," said Bob Ward, of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.
Musings on Afterlife, Science and His Wife’s Death
The post Musings on Afterlife, Science and His Wife’s Death appeared first on Seniors Guide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why epidemics have always caused conspiracy theories as past pandemics have ravaged humanity
By Brian Michael Jenkins (Melville House £10.99, 240pp) 'Because diseases have been the biggest killers of people,' the American author Jared Diamond once wrote, 'they have been decisive shapers of history.' Past pandemics have ravaged humanity. The Justinian Plague of the 540s, named after the Byzantine emperor of the...
The Hideous Monsters Leaped into the Cockpits and Began their Abominable Meal
TOMMY TRAVERS and James Dodd, of the Travers Antarctic Expedition, crash in their plane somewhere near the South Pole, and are seized by a swarm of man-sized beetles. They are carried down to Submundia, a world under the earth's crust, where the beetles have developed their civilization to an amazing point, using a wretched race of degenerated humans, whom they breed as cattle, for food. Bullets, shrapnel, shell—nothing can stop the trillions of famished, man-sized beetles which, led by a madman, sweep down over the human race.
The Pandemic Caused Birds to Change Their Songs
Like many people, I’ve taken to referring to the times before March of 2020 as “the Before Times.” It’s not hard to feel like those years represented a fundamentally different way of living, in some ways — and whether or not people have returned to the mindset of bygone years can vary wildly from person to person. But for people looking for tangible evidence of an altered world, there’s a place to look for that — and it might be found on the branches and fences around you.
EW.com
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
The eternal collision of evangelism and sin is God's gift, you might say, to irony — and to actresses, as recent Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and her Tammy Faye eyes can attest. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (in theaters and streaming on Peacock Sept. 2) isn't based in real life like Michael Showalter's splashy 2021 docudrama was, but the contours are as familiar as if it were: This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown is Lee-Child Curtis, the preening pastor of an Atlanta megachurch lifted high on prosperity gospel; Trinitie (Regina Hall) is his adoring First Lady. They reveled in the Lord's glory, and his dividends, until a series of sexual-misconduct suits against the good reverend torpedoed the church's reputation. Now a documentary crew is following the couple as they attempt to mount a comeback, though the Holy Spirit does not seem to be on the Curtis's side: Their flock has largely migrated to another house of worship led by the serene Sumpters (Conphidence and Nicole Beharie), rival ministers with dewy youth and righteousness on their side, and the settlement requests from unmollified victims keep coming.
The White Rock by Anna Hope review – Mexican gods, looters and miracles
Just off the Pacific coast of Mexico, at San Blas in Nayarit, the White Rock juts up out of the sea. For the Wixárika people, who call it Tatéi Haramara or Mother Ocean, it is a sacred place. According to Wixárika cosmogony, when time began and there was nothing but boiling water covering the earth, the rock was the first solid object to be born and the origin of all life. For thousands of years the Wixárika have made pilgrimages to the site to offer sacrifices and to give thanks.
Prom 69: Missa Solemnis review – urgency and majesty as Gardiner makes Beethoven thrill
The last of the great choral works to be heard at this year’s Proms was Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, given by more or less the same forces that performed it during the 2014 season. John Eliot Gardiner conducted his Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir. Lucy Crowe was once again the soprano soloist, and only her fellows – mezzo Ann Hallenberg, tenor Giovanni Sala and bass William Thomas – were effectively new to the proceedings.
Poetry on Odyssey: Where God Was Too Weary To Stay A God
So we embark on journeys together. Where dreams are too tired and lost to stay dreams. Where God was too weary to stay a God. Israel may have called this Babylon. Into the town where our hearts won't be the same. The road to the once-civilization. Which only has at...
Human rights lawyer explores loss and impact of climate crisis in Pacific islands in new book
Julian Aguon hopes his new book helps spread understanding — through the lens of grief and loss — of the injustices in America’s territories. “The colonies should be brought front and center in the conversation about what needs to change in this country,” said Aguon, a human rights lawyer in Guam and author of “No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies.”
Director Paolo Virzì on How the Pandemic Permeates Dystopic Dramedy ‘Siccità’ in Which a Long Drought in Rome Has Dried Up the Tiber
Italian director Paolo Virzì (“Human Capital,” “Like Crazy”) is in Venice where his dystopic drama “Siccità,” which means drought in Italian, is premiering out-of-competition. The innovative pic, which features an A-list ensemble cast comprising Monica Bellucci, Sara Serraiocco (“Counterpart”) and Silvio Orlando (“The Young Pope”), is set amid a protracted drought caused by climate change in the Italian capital where the Tiber has dried up. Virzì spoke to Variety about how “Siccità” germinated during COVID-19 and was shot amid tight pandemic protocols. Excerpts. You worked with novelist and screenwriter Paolo Giordano on the concept and the script for this film. How did...
‘Wildcat’ Review: A Wildlife Doc Full of Human Feeling
Telluride saw the world premiere of a new wildlife documentary called Wildcat that has unmistakable appeal to animal lovers as well as admirers of astonishing true-life stories. Amazon will screen the movie this fall. The South American ocelot that is at the center of this tale of animal rescue and liberation will attract audiences, but the human characters in this saga hold at least as much appeal. Harry Turner had enlisted in the British army in Afghanistan when he was only 18, and the horrors that he observed there traumatized him and led to suicidal behavior. When he traveled to the...
Embracing The Holy Spirit With Pastor Max Lucado
This week, Shannon sits down with New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pastor Max Lucado to discuss his forthcoming book Help Is Here. Pastor Max reflects on the purpose of the Holy Spirit on Earth. Later, Pastor Max and Shannon rejoice in knowing that no matter the size of the obstacle we may encounter, we’re never alone because of the omnipresent power of God.
dornob.com
Guy-Olivier Deveau’s Sand Castle Art is a Temporary Terror
The time-honored tradition of sand castle building is a getting a scary new makeover, thanks to this horror-loving Canadian artist. Guy-Olivier Deveau, who lives in Quebec City, is a contestant on the second season of the Canadian reality show Race Against the Tide, where participants sprint to complete giant sand sculptures on the beach of the Bay of Fundy. The judges select the winner on each episode just moments before the tide washes all the art out to sea.
Comments / 0