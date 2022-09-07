The eternal collision of evangelism and sin is God's gift, you might say, to irony — and to actresses, as recent Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and her Tammy Faye eyes can attest. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (in theaters and streaming on Peacock Sept. 2) isn't based in real life like Michael Showalter's splashy 2021 docudrama was, but the contours are as familiar as if it were: This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown is Lee-Child Curtis, the preening pastor of an Atlanta megachurch lifted high on prosperity gospel; Trinitie (Regina Hall) is his adoring First Lady. They reveled in the Lord's glory, and his dividends, until a series of sexual-misconduct suits against the good reverend torpedoed the church's reputation. Now a documentary crew is following the couple as they attempt to mount a comeback, though the Holy Spirit does not seem to be on the Curtis's side: Their flock has largely migrated to another house of worship led by the serene Sumpters (Conphidence and Nicole Beharie), rival ministers with dewy youth and righteousness on their side, and the settlement requests from unmollified victims keep coming.

